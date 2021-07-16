Sports activities Information | PCB Requests New Zealand Cricket To Play Two Further T20I Throughout Excursion Of Pakistan | LatestLY

Karachi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board has asked New Zealand Cricket to play two further T20I suits when its group excursions the rustic later this 12 months ahead of the International T20 Cup in UAE.

Consistent with main points, the New Zealand group is scheduled to play 3 One-Day Internationals and as many T20 suits in September-October all through the excursion, which shall be its first to Pakistan since 2002.

“Sure negotiations are being held with Cricket New Zealand to play two further T20 suits as a result of the International T20 Cup however not anything is finalized as but,” a supply stated.

The PCB is gearing as much as host various height groups within the 2021/22 season with New Zealand, England, West Indies and Australia covered up.

West Indies are due tentatively in December and Australia in Feb/March 2022.

The excursions have additionally left the PCB ready from the place it will need to put off the Pakistan Tremendous League to April-Would possibly as a substitute of its common window of February 20 to March 23.

England can also be traveling Pakistan for the primary time since 2005/06 for a brief T20 sequence in October ahead of the International Cup adopted by way of West Indies and Australia.

Australia, which shall be sending a reconnaissance delegation to Pakistan in September to check out preparations for his or her excursion, have additionally no longer performed in Pakistan since 1998.

Between 2010 and 2018, no top-ranked Take a look at aspect visited Pakistan because of safety issues following the terrorist assault at the Sri Lankan group bus in Lahore in March, 2009.

