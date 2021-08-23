Sports activities Information | PM Modi Praises India’s Junior Wrestlers After They Win 11 Medals At International Championships | LatestLY

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Top Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian contingent which bagged a complete of eleven medals on the Junior International Wrestling Championships 2021 in Ufa, Russia.

“Extra energy to the gifted wrestlers! On the Junior International Wrestling Championships 2021, our Males’s and Girls’s contingent comes again with a complete of eleven medals together with 4 Silvers. Kudos to the group for the good fortune and absolute best needs for his or her long term endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted. Making complete use of the repechage course in males’s freestyle, Yash (74kg), Pruthvi Babasehb Patil (92kg) and Anirudh (125kg) grabbed bronze medals. Gourav Baliyan (79kg) and Deepak (97kg) too ended with a bronze. Ravinder (males’s 61kg freestyle) was once the only real silver medalist from the lads’s facet because the group completed their marketing campaign with six medals general.

In girls’s freestyle, Bipasha (76kg), Sanju Devi (62kg) and Bhateri (65kg) clinched silver. Simran (50kg) and Sito (55kg) clinched bronze medals so as to add to India’s tally. The ladies’s wrestling on the Junior International Championships got here to an finish for India with 3 silver and two bronze medals.

In the meantime, the Indian Greco Roman contingent returned with none medal from the showpiece match after Ravi Malik misplaced his 82kg bronze medal play-off by way of technical superiority in simply 42 seconds in opposition to Georgia’s Saba Mamaladze. (ANI)

