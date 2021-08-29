Sports activities Information | Rohit Chamoli Clinches India’s First Gold At 2021 Asian Junior Boxing C’ships | LatestLY

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Rohit Chamoli defeated Mongolia’s Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya at hand India its first gold medal on the 2021 ASBC Asian Formative years & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai on Sunday.

Taking part in within the junior boys’ 48kg ultimate, the boxer from Chandigarh persisted his spectacular shape within the prestigious continental match and confirmed excellent tactical brilliance. After creating a wary get started, Rohit’s well timed and exact punches gave him an edge over his Mongolian opponent in a close-fought fit because the Indian controlled to safe a 3-2 win in addition to the gold medal.

Later this night, Gaurav Saini (70kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) will battle for gold medals of their respective classes. Whilst, Muskan (46kg), Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Nikita (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Rudrika (70kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (81kg) and Kirti (+81kg) are the rustic’s 10 pugilists who shall be competing within the women’ finals.

India has already gained six bronze medals within the junior match with Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Aarzoo (54kg), and Supriya Rawat (66kg) completing within the women’ semi-finals whilst Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Ankush (66kg) claimed bronze within the boys’ class.

Within the final Asian Junior Championships held in 2019 in Fujairah, UAE, India had completed on the 3rd place with 21 medals (six gold, 9 silver, and 6 bronze)–13 medals within the women’ class (4 gold, six silver, and 3 bronze) whilst 8 medals had been claimed within the boys’ segment (two gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze).

The gold medallists within the junior class shall be awarded USD 4,000 whilst USD 2,000 and 1,000 shall be given to the silver and bronze medal winners respectively. The continued Championships supplied the much-needed aggressive match to the promising younger abilities on the Asian degree after an opening of virtually two years misplaced because of pandemic.

The development witnessed an exhilarating motion within the presence of pugilists from robust boxing countries like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan to call a couple of. Additionally it is the primary time that each the age teams–junior and formative years–had been performed in combination.

India’s 15 boxers will battle for gold because the finals of the formative years match will happen on Monday.

Nivedita (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Simran (52kg), Neha (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Khushi (63kg), Sneha (66kg), Khushi (75kg), Tanishbir (81kg) shall be in motion within the girls’s class whilst, amongst males, Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg), Jaydeep Rawat (71kg), Vanshaj (64kg) and Vishal (80kg) will play their finals. (ANI)

