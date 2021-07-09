Sports activities Information | Sports activities Highlights SPO-HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:15PM | LatestLY

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The next are the highest/anticipated tales at 2115 hours:

India's sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka.

Croatia Grand Chess Excursion.

SPO-CRI-IND-SL-RESCHEDULED India’s sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka rescheduled because of COVID scare

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Indian limited-overs crew’s six-match sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka was once on Friday rescheduled owing to COVID-19 certain instances in the house crew camp, with the primary ODI now beginning on July 17 as an alternative of July 13.

SPO-HOCK-MANPREET-INTERVIEW Moulded by means of demanding situations, India hockey captain Manpreet goals to make sacrifices rely in Tokyo

By means of Saumojyoti S Choudhury

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Having observed his mom toil onerous to boost him, India’s males’s hockey captain Manpreet Singh understood the that means of demanding situations slightly early in lifestyles and as he gears up for his 1/3 successive Olympic look, he’s pushed by means of the will to make her sacrifices rely greater than ever.

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-ANGAD-COACHING Forward of Olympics, skeet shooter Angad receiving courses remotely from Norwegian trainer Tore Brovold

By means of Abhishek Hore

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Indian skeet shooter Angad Vir Singh Bajwa’s Olympic preparation has a particular really feel about it.

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-MANU Manu Bhaker says running against Olympic glory for previous 5 years

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Best Indian medal contender on the Tokyo Video games, ace pistol shooter Manu Bhaker on Friday mentioned she has been “running truly onerous” for the previous 5 years to win an Olympic gold.

SPO-ATH-OLY-LD FITNESS Olympic-bound race walkers Bhawana Jat, Okay T Irfan go through health assessments

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Race walkers Bhawana Jat and Okay T Irfan underwent health assessments on Friday whilst every other Olympic-bound athlete M Sreeshankar should turn out his health on July 21 to verify participation within the Tokyo Video games.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-ASIAN-U23-DRAW U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India clubbed along UAE, Oman and Kyrgyz Republic

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) India have been on Friday positioned in Workforce E along hosts UAE, Oman, and Kyrgyz Republic for the U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Qualifiers, to be held from October 23 to 31.

SPO-CRI-SL-LD VIRUS Sri Lanka crew’s information analyst assessments certain for COVID-19, moment case after batting trainer Flower

Colombo, Jul 9 (PTI) Sri Lankan crew’s information analyst G T Niroshan has examined certain for COVID-19 forward of the restricted overs sequence in opposition to India, the rustic’s cricket board mentioned on Friday, an afternoon after its batting trainer Grant Flower shrunk the virus.

SPO-BAD-SINDHU I’ve were given a excellent draw but it surely’s now not going to be simple: Sindhu

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) A powerful medal contender on the Tokyo Video games, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Friday admitted that she has were given a beneficial draw however insisted that she needs to be on best of her recreation since no event can be simple on the Olympic stage.

SPO-GOLF-ADITI-LPGA Aditi starts with a modest 71 in Marathon Vintage

Sylvania (US), Jul 9 (PTI) India’s Olympic-bound golfer Aditi Ashok shot a good par 71 within the opening spherical to be tied-Sixty fifth within the Marathon LPGA Vintage right here.

SPO-GOLF-IND Sharma, Bhullar want excellent moment spherical to make reduce at Scottish Open

North Berwick (Scotland), Jul 9 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma sunk 4 birdies however nonetheless completed the primary spherical of the Scottish Open at one-under 70 to be positioned Tied-73rd on the Renaissance Membership.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri opens with 71 however lies long ago in John Deere

Silvis (Illinois), Jul 9 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri shot a good par 71 within the first spherical of the John Deere Vintage however with rankings going truly, the Indian golfer was once positioned method down at Tied-102nd at the leaderboard .

SPO-CRI-LPL-RESCHEDULE Lanka Premier League postponed to November-December

Colombo, Jul 9 (PTI) The second one version of the Lanka Premier League has been postponed to November-December because of the unavailability of international gamers, the rustic’s cricket board mentioned on Friday.

SPO-CRI-GOLF-DIKSHA Diksha’s crew Tied-third after first spherical in Aramco Sequence

London, Jul 9 (PTI) Diksha Dagar didn’t determine very top at the person leaderboard however her crew which has Olivia Cowan and Sara Schmidt, was once Tied 1/3 within the Aramco Girls Open.

SPO-OLY-IND-SHOOT-KITS Indian shooters’ Olympic kits to be dispatched to coaching bases in Croatia and Italy on Friday

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Indian taking pictures contingent’s kits for the Tokyo Video games can be couriered to its coaching bases in Zagreb, Croatia, and in Italy on Friday night time after being dropped at the sports activities frame’s head place of job right here by means of Indian Olympic Affiliation (IOA).

SPO-CRI-SL-VIRUS-CONTINGENCY SLC stored two teams of gamers in bio-bubbles: document

Colombo, Jul 9 (PTI) Cautious of the danger posed by means of COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has stored two teams of gamers in bio-bubbles — one in Colombo, and one in Dambulla — as a part of its contingency plans forward of the impending limited-overs sequence in opposition to India.

SPO-CRI-ARAVINDA De Silva refutes Ranatunga’s moment string statement on visiting Indian aspect

Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) The mythical Aravinda De Silva says the Indian cricket has such a lot intensity that the crew decided on for the Sri Lanka excursion can’t be termed a “second-string” aspect, as claimed by means of his former teammate Arjuna Ranatunga.

SPO-OLY-GOLF-CHIKKARANGAPPA Being Lahiri’s caddie at Tokyo will lend a hand me get ready for 2024 Olympics: Chikkarangappa

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Indian golfer S Chikkarangappa says he’s going to use the enjoy of being a caddie for Anirban Lahiri at Tokyo Olympics to gasoline his 2024 Paris goals, after the COVID-19 pandemic spoilt his probabilities to qualify for the impending version. PTI

