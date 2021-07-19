Sports activities Information | Sports activities Minister Manoj Tiwary, Mohammad Shami Named In Bengal Squad For Health Camp | LatestLY

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 19: The Cricket Affiliation of Bengal (CAB) on Monday integrated West Bengal Sports activities Minister Manoj Tiwary and speedy bowler Mohammad Shami within the 39-member probables checklist for the health camp.

Tiwary, the previous Bengal captain,had joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in February this 12 months within the presence of Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee. He had final performed in Ranji Trophy in March 2020 in opposition to Saurashtra within the summit conflict.

“Attendance is obligatory. Health parameters set by way of the Affiliation should be met by way of all of the avid gamers. Bengal group probables will probably be introduced after the health camp,” CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly stated in a remark.

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha has additionally been named within the checklist.Previous this month, CAB prolonged former India batsman VVS Laxman’s contract because the batting guide of the facet.

Sourasish Lahiri was once promoted as assistant trainer of the Senior Bengal Crew making an allowance for his efficiency as a Trainer on the U23 Bengal Males’s Crew.Former Bengal speedster, Shib Shankar Paul has been appointed because the bowling trainer for all of the Bengal Squads.

Previous, the CAB had introduced that Arun Lal would proceed to be the manager trainer of the senior Bengal group for the 2021-22 season. (ANI)

