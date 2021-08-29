Sports activities Information | Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar Grabs Bronze In Discus Throw Match, Creates New Asian File | LatestLY

Tokyo [Japan], August 29 (ANI): Discus thrower Vinod Kumar gained a bronze medal on the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics right here on Sunday in sports activities elegance F52 with an Asian File.

Vinod Kumar registered throws of 17.46m, 18.32m, 17.80m, 19.12m, 19.91m, and 19.81m in all his six makes an attempt. The most efficient strive used to be registered within the 5th take a look at.

Poland’s Piotr Kosewicz gained a gold medal as he registered the most efficient throw of 20.02m in the second one strive whilst the silver used to be gained by way of Croatia’s Velimir Sandor (19.98m).

Previous, Nishad Kumar gained a silver medal within the prime leap tournament. Nishad made a leap of two.06m and consequently, he sealed the silver medal.

Within the tournament, Nishad additionally went directly to create an Asian File and the development grew to become out to be a just right affair for the Indian para-athlete. USA’s Roderick Townsend gained gold whilst Dallas Sensible shared the second one spot with Nishad. Townsend made the leap of two.15m whilst Sensible recorded a leap of two.06 m. Nishad and Sensible each completed at the identical mark, however Nishad had crossed the two.02 mark in his first strive whilst Sensible took two.

Previous within the day, India’s para desk tennis participant Bhavina gained silver as she misplaced the gold medal fit to China’s Zhou Ying 3-0 within the ladies’s singles – Magnificence 4.

With the silver medal, Bhavina become the primary desk tennis participant ever to win a medal on the Paralympics for India and the second one feminine athlete after PCI leader Deepa Malik to reach this feat. Deepa had gained silver at Rio 2016 in ladies’s shot put. (ANI)

