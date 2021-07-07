Sports activities Information | Wearing Fraternity Condoles Dying Of Dilip Kumar | LatestLY

Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) India’s carrying stars joined the rustic in mourning the death of iconic actor Dilip Kumar right here on Wednesday, describing him as an incomparable genius of their tributes.

Kumar, India’s enduring movie legend throughout the a long time, died at a Mumbai medical institution on Wednesday after extended sickness, his circle of relatives and docs treating him stated. He used to be 98.

“Relaxation in Peace Dilip Kumar ji! There’ll by no means be every other such as you,” tweeted mythical former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

“Your contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented and also you’ll be overlooked dearly. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu ji & the circle of relatives,” he added.

Former opener Virender Sehwag recalled a well-known discussion from Kumar’s vintage blockbuster Mughal-e-Azam to spotlight his affect on cinema.

“Heartfelt condolences to #DilipKumar’s circle of relatives. The gr8 guy stated, Taqdeerein badal jaati hain,zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki taarikh badal jaati hai,shahenshah badal jaate hain,magar iss badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai,woh insaan nahi badalta,” he wrote.

Sports activities Minister Kiren Rijiju additionally paid his condolences.

“We grew up staring at his superb movies. The passing away of mythical actor Dilip Kumar Ji has deeply saddened all folks. He has left an enormous void in Indian Cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his circle of relatives, buddies & lovers the world over,” tweeted Rijiju.

Badminton famous person Saina Nehwal referred to as Kumar a legend.

“The legend of Hindi cinema.. Might your soul leisure in peace sir,” she tweeted.

Former India cricketers Madan Lal, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan too condoled the actor’s death.

“Nice actor, each motion pictures had a category. Relaxation In Peace. OM Shanti,” tweeted Lal, a former speedster.

“There will probably be no different tragedy king than #DilipSahab. Might your soul leisure in peace #yusufkhan Sahab. Might your legacy keep ceaselessly,” stated Pathan, a former India pacer.

“Born Mohammed Yusuf aka Dilip Kumar sahb. He used to be one of the crucial remaining surviving stars of the Hindi movie trade’s Nineteen Forties–Nineteen Sixties ‘Golden Age’. Might you leisure in everlasting peace Dilip sahib (11 December 1922 – 7 July 2021). #RipDilipKumar #legend,” wrote Harbhajan, a former off-spinner, at the micro-blogging website.

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who’s main the present restricted overs aspect this is traveling Sri Lanka, too paid his tributes to the veteran actor.

“Deeply saddened by means of the passing of Dilip Sahab. A genius actor who made the sort of large affect in Indian cinema. An inspiration for generations to come back. #DilipKumar,” stated Dhawan.

Condolences additionally got here from around the border in Pakistan.

Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi tweeted, “An enormous loss for Yousuf Khan sahib’s lovers…He lives on in our hearts. Inner most condolences to Saira Banu sahiba. #Dilip Kumar.”

Olympic bronze-medallist boxer Vijender Singh, tweeted, “Yusuf Saab leisure in peace. #DilipKumar.”

