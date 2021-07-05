Sports activities Information | Wimbledon: Djokovic Brushes Off Garin’s Problem, Storms Into Quarters | LatestLY

London [UK], July 5 (ANI): Global primary Novak Djokovic on Monday stormed into the quarterfinals of the continuing Wimbledon 2021.

Djokovic defeated Chile’s Christian Garin 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 within the fourth around of the continuing Grand Slam right here on the Centre Courtroom.

The Serbian introduced his A-game to the court docket and he received the primary set fairly comprehensively, losing simply two video games, and his opponent Garin had no solutions to no matter used to be being thrown at him.

Garin confirmed extra fights in the second one set, and at one degree, the scoreline used to be stage at 3-3. However at that second, Djokovic took his recreation to a notch upper and he used to be ready to win it 6-4.

Djokovic had to win only one extra set to development to the closing 8 within the males’s singles on the ongoing Wimbledon.

The 34-year-old Serbian didn’t disappoint and he received the 3rd set, progressing forward into the quarterfinals.

Later within the day, Roger Federer would play his fourth-round fit towards Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego.

Djokovic has already received the Australian Open and French Open this yr and he recently sits on 19 Grand Slam titles. (ANI)

