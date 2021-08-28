Sports activities Information | Your Accomplishments Impressed The Whole Country:PM Congratulates Bhavina On Ancient Feat | LatestLY

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) High Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Bhavina Patel for her sensational semifinal win on the Tokyo Paralympics, announcing her accomplishments have impressed all the country.

Patel scripted historical past on Saturday when she surprised her international no. 3 Chinese language opponent 3-2 to transform the primary desk tennis participant from the rustic to achieve the overall of the Paralympics.

“Congratulations Bhavina Patel! You performed excellently. All the country is praying on your luck and might be cheering for you day after today. Give your absolute best and play with none power. Your accomplishments encourage all the country. #Paralympics,” Modi tweeted.

The 34-year-old, who used to be recognized with polio when she used to be three hundred and sixty five days outdated, competes within the elegance 4 class, during which athletes have truthful sitting steadiness and entirely practical fingers and arms. Their impairment could also be because of a decrease spinal-cord lesion or cerebral palsy.

Patel, who hails from Sundhiya village in Mehsana district in Gujarat and performs in a wheelchair, will tackle international primary Chinese language paddler Ying Zhou within the summit conflict on Sunday.

Patel’s medal, India’s first in para desk tennis on the marquee match, may even open India’s account on the Tokyo Paralympics.

