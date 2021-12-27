Sports agenda for Christmas: stellar card of the NBA and Boxing Day in the Premier League

There will be sports action at Christmas

It was a special year that is about to end. With major sporting events that were followed by thousands of people, such as the Tokyo Olympics and the postponed editions of the Eurocup that crowned the selection of Italy or the America Cup which was played in Brazil and ended with the title in the hands of Argentina of Lionel Messi. But there will still be more action to see.

Despite the festivities that took place around the world for Christmas, the sporting activity in the last days of 2021 did not stop. As is tradition, the NBA will celebrate the Holidays with a game card to delight all fans of the best basketball. Something similar will happen in England and the classic Boxing Day that performs each season the Premier League.

In the case of the American league, there will be five games that will be broadcast ESPN for all of Latin America, but there will be a stellar duel between the two best teams so far this new season. Will face the Phoenix Suns of Devin Booker and Chris Paul, last NBA finalists, against the Golden State Warriors by Stephen Curry, the record man for triples in the history of the competition.

Golden State vs Phoenix, the great NBA game on Christmas Day (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

In the case of the maximum English football tournament, with the confirmation of the meetings postponed by the new coronavirus outbreak in the United Kingdom (Everton-Burnley, Liverpool-Leed United and Wolves-Watford), leader Manchester City will host Leicester at Etihad Stadium. Another of the duels to follow will be starred by the Aston Villa ofdra Martínez, who will host the last Champions League champion, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

Then the screams of action to watch throughout a special weekend for the end of the year festivities.

Saturday December 25

14.00 New York Knicks-Atlanta Hawks

16.30 Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics

19.00 Phoenix Suns-Golden State Warriors

22.30 Los Ángeles Lakers-Brooklyn Nets

Sunday December 26

00.30 Utah Jazz-Dallas Mavericks

12.00 West Ham United-Southampton

12.00 Tottenham-Crystal Palace

12.00 Norwich City-Arsenal

12.00 Manchester City-Leicester City

14.30 Aston Villa-Chelsea

17.00 Brighton-Brentford

17.30 Miami Heat-Orlando Magic

20.00 Washington Wizards-Philadelphia 76ers

20.00 Cleveland Cavaliers-Toronto Raptors

20.00 Sacramento Kings-Memphis Grizzlies

21.00 San Antonio Spurs-Detroit Pistons

21.00 Oklahoma City Thunder-New Orleans Pelicans

22.00 Chicago Bulls-Indiana Pacers

23.00 Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets

TV: ESPN and Star +

Pep Guardiola’s City marches first in the Premier League (Reuters)

