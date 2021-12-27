Sports agenda for Christmas: stellar card of the NBA and Boxing Day in the Premier League

It was a special year that is about to end. With major sporting events that were followed by thousands of people, such as the Tokyo Olympics and the postponed editions of the Eurocup that crowned the selection of Italy or the America Cup which was played in Brazil and ended with the title in the hands of Argentina of Lionel Messi. But there will still be more action to see.
Despite the festivities that took place around the world for Christmas, the sporting activity in the last days of 2021 did not stop. As is tradition, the NBA will celebrate the Holidays with a game card to delight all fans of the best basketball. Something similar will happen in England and the classic Boxing Day that performs each season the Premier League.
In the case of the American league, there will be five games that will be broadcast ESPN for all of Latin America, but there will be a stellar duel between the two best teams so far this new season. Will face the Phoenix Suns of Devin Booker and Chris Paul, last NBA finalists, against the Golden State Warriors by Stephen Curry, the record man for triples in the history of the competition.
In the case of the maximum English football tournament, with the confirmation of the meetings postponed by the new coronavirus outbreak in the United Kingdom (Everton-Burnley, Liverpool-Leed United and Wolves-Watford), leader Manchester City will host Leicester at Etihad Stadium. Another of the duels to follow will be starred by the Aston Villa ofdra Martínez, who will host the last Champions League champion, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.
Then the screams of action to watch throughout a special weekend for the end of the year festivities.
Saturday December 25
14.00 New York Knicks-Atlanta Hawks
16.30 Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics
19.00 Phoenix Suns-Golden State Warriors
22.30 Los Ángeles Lakers-Brooklyn Nets
Sunday December 26
00.30 Utah Jazz-Dallas Mavericks
12.00 West Ham United-Southampton
12.00 Tottenham-Crystal Palace
12.00 Norwich City-Arsenal
12.00 Manchester City-Leicester City
14.30 Aston Villa-Chelsea
17.00 Brighton-Brentford
17.30 Miami Heat-Orlando Magic
20.00 Washington Wizards-Philadelphia 76ers
20.00 Cleveland Cavaliers-Toronto Raptors
20.00 Sacramento Kings-Memphis Grizzlies
21.00 San Antonio Spurs-Detroit Pistons
21.00 Oklahoma City Thunder-New Orleans Pelicans
22.00 Chicago Bulls-Indiana Pacers
23.00 Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets
TV: ESPN and Star +
