Sports Data Platform QL Gaming Raises $1.1 Million; Acquires Accuscore (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

The QL Gaming Group, which offers sports activities betting knowledge and analytics to shoppers, media firms and sportsbooks, has raised $1.1 million in funding, and bought Finnish sports activities simulation firm Accuscore.

The cash and acquisition will probably be used to increase the corporate’s sports activities betting analytics platform, BETQL. It’ll additionally speed up the launch of BETQL’s participant prop and in-game predictions, and permit for extra sports activities like professional soccer, tennis, golf and eSports.

The capital elevate was led by Tim and Todd McSweeney, and in addition included Boston Seed Capital, Karlani Capital, Subersive Capital.

QL Gaming, previously referred to as RotoQL, has now raised greater than $eight million from buyers together with the late David Stern, the previous commissioner of the Nationwide Basketball Affiliation; John Kosner, Stern’s former associate at Micromanagement Ventures; and former William Hill Chief Government Officer Ralph Topping. William Hill, DraftKings and Fanduel are among the many firm’s enterprise companions.

Authorized betting on sports activities within the U.S. started increasing in 2018, when the Supreme Courtroom struck down the federal ban exterior Nevada. Morgan Stanley says the U.S. sports activities betting market might generate about $7 billion in income by 2025, up from about $830 million final yr.

Accuscore predicts the outcomes of sporting occasions, considering issues like previous participant efficiency, staff composition, climate and training workers. It covers all main U.S. sports activities and 13 international soccer leagues. The corporate licenses its predictive knowledge, which is utilized by media firms like ESPN, Turner and Yahoo.

Scott Soshnick is the editor-in-chief of Sportico, Penske Media’s new sports activities enterprise platform.