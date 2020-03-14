Sports Emmys and Tech Emmys Postponed by NATAS Due to Coronavirus

The Nationwide Tv Academy of Arts and Sciences has opted to postpone its two upcoming Emmy ceremonies within the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Each the 71st Annual Know-how & Engineering Emmy Awards, set for April 19, and the 41st Annual Sports Emmy Awards, scheduled for April 28, will now happen at a later date.

The Know-how & Engineering Emmy Awards was set to happen in April 19 to kick off the Nationwide Affiliation of Broadcasters’ NAB Present, however that occasion has already been canceled. The Sports Emmys was to be held in New York, within the Frederick P. Rose Corridor at Jazz at Lincoln Heart.

“Right this moment we made the tough determination to postpone the 71st Annual Know-how & Engineering Emmy Awards dinner in response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic,” NATAS President & CEO Adam Sharp mentioned in a press release. “In session with well being officers, award recipients, and different potential attendees, we decided that it was not prudent nor viable to transfer ahead with our ceremony. The NAB Present has been a beautiful dwelling for the Tech Emmys, and we intend to reschedule the ceremony to correspond as a substitute with NAB’s fall conference in New York.

“We’re carefully monitoring public heath authorities’ steering, searching for suggestions from our awards communities, and evaluating the flexibleness of our venue and manufacturing companions as we make determinations round these different occasions primarily based on day-to-day developments.

“In each case, the well being and security of our occasion attendees and workers will stay our paramount concern. We’re notably grateful to and pleased with the 1000’s of NATAS members throughout America’s native newsrooms who’re doing the front-line work of informing the general public on this time of hysteria, confusion, and ever-changing info.”

Sports Emmy Award Govt Director Justine Gubar introduced the choice to delay the Sports Emmy Awards, “primarily based on authorities steering relating to occasions of 500 folks or extra in the course of the persevering with unfold of the novel coronavirus.”

“We’re dedicated to guaranteeing the well being and security of the general public presently,” she mentioned. “The complete sports activities world is experiencing extreme disruption and making tough selections about how to greatest serve followers, athletes and enterprise companions. We assist the leagues and our broadcast companions in these difficult instances and look ahead to celebrating excellence in sports activities tv sooner or later.”

Lesley Visser is about to obtain the lifetime achievement award at this 12 months’s Sports Emmys occasion.

In his assertion, Sharp mentioned different NATAS Emmy ceremonies are nonetheless on schedule, together with the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 12-14 in Pasadena, and the Information & Documentary Emmy Awards in September in New York.

NATAS’ determination comes as its West Coast counterpart, the Tv Academy, has suspended all in-person Emmy For Your Consideration occasions for the Primetime Emmy marketing campaign.