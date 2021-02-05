Sports Meets Business in One Championship’s ‘Apprentice’ Reality Show

Sports media group One Championship is launching its personal model of actuality TV present “The Apprentice” that kicks off from March this yr. It has amassed a suitably muscular array of broadcast companions.

“The Apprentice: ONE Championship Version” assembles 16 struggle candidates to compete by way of enterprise and bodily challenges over 13 episodes. Their $250,000 prize is the possibility to work for a yr immediately below One Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Contestants hail from 11 nations and have been named as: Lara Pearl Alvarez (Philippines); Alvin Ang (Singapore); Irina Chadsey (Russia); Eugene Chung (U.S.); Teirra Kamolvattanavith (Thailand); Pleasure Koh (Singapore); Monica Millington (U.S.); Paulina Purnomowati (Indonesia); Jessica Ramella (Venezuela); Niraj Puran Rao (India); Nazee Sajedi (U.S.); Louie Sangalang (Philippines); Sho Takei (Japan); Clinton Tudor (New Zealand); Roman Wilson (U.S.); and Kexin Ye (Germany).

With the Singapore Tourism Board as companion, “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Version” was filmed fully in Singapore in accordance with prevailing well being and security protocols. The manufacturing was helmed by govt producer and Refinery Media founder Karen Seah.

The present will premiere throughout on AXN, with markets embrace Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Vietnam, from March 18, 2021. It has additionally been picked up by TikTok-owner Bytedance to stream on its mainland Chinese language platforms Douyin, Xigua, and Toutiao platforms from March 20.

Supplementary broadcast offers have additionally been struck with MediaCorp (Singapore), Abema (Japan), KompasTV (Indonesia), Amarin TV (Thailand), LINE TV (Thailand), TV5 Community (Philippines), and HTV (Vietnam).

It is going to be accessible outdoors Asia from June.

The present additionally options main enterprise figures as particular visitors. They embrace: Zoom CEO Eric Yuan; Seize CEO Anthony Tan; Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose; Catcha Group CEO Patrick Grove; Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson; and Everise CEO Sudhir Agarwal.

Athletes confirmed to make appearances on the present embrace martial arts legends Georges St-Pierre and Renzo Gracie, and former One Championship alumni Ben Askren, Brandon Vera, Angela Lee, Demetrious Johnson, Xiong Jing Nan, Indian wrestling champion Ritu Phogat, and Karate world champion Sage Northcutt.