Sports stars from Russia and Belarus who suffer the consequences of the invasion of Ukraine

The world was paralyzed when the forces of Russia they invaded Ukraine. Faced with this scenario, sport was no stranger to the traumatic situations that were generated by the attack launched by Vladimir Putin.

Thus, while local troops resist the onslaught of Russia, several entities have made drastic decisions that affect the present and the near future of Russian sports and Belarus, the other nation that supported Putin at the beginning of hostilities. . Of the most significant sanctions that were carried out in recent hours, it stands out the suspension by FIFA of the Russian soccer teams, both male and female.

In this way, the men’s team will not be able to participate in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022. Although it was not classified for the maximum event of the discipline, the team led by Valeri Karpin will not play the first instance of the playoff against Poland for the key 2 that will determine a selected to the World Cup. In the same box are also the teams of Sweden and Czech Republicwho were the first to ask FIFA not to play on Russian territory and then ask for the exclusion of their possible rival.

Continuing with football, after the suspension of Russian teams in international competitions by UEFA, the Moscow Spartak was disqualified from the Europa League: It was in the second round, instance in which it was going to be measured against RB Leipzig of Germany.

In another of the most popular sports in the world such as motor racing, there is a particular case: Nikita Mazepin is the only Russian driver in Formula 1. And, although his continuity was in doubt, the FIA ​​will allow him to compete in the Haas team, but not under its flag.

In another area, tennis players like Daniil Medvedev -Brand new number 1 in the ATP world- or Andrey Rublev, spoke out against the invasion of Ukraine. The new leader of the list will release his condition without being able to appear under his banner, after the decision made by the ATP. The same happens with the WTA of the women’s ranking that has the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka as one of the best today.

Evgeny Rylov shone in the Tokyo 2020 swimming (REUTERS / Carl Recine)

The swimmer Evgeny Rylov, a back specialist who won two gold medals at Tokyo 2020, will participate in the world swimming championship in Budapest (June) and another European tournament in August, in Rome. It should be noted that the sports federation (FINA) allows Russian swimmers to compete as neutrals, without a flag, anthem or any symbol that identifies them with their country.

In the same sense are other athletes from the different disciplines of gymnastics, skating or athletics. There are many athletes who will suffer in a world context that, for now, remains attentive to the conflict that is taking place in Ukrainian territory.

RUSSIA

– Russia national football team: Due to a FIFA resolution to sanction the federation, the men’s team will not be able to play the playoff against Poland on the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. For its part, the women’s team will not be part of the European Championship in the middle of the year in July and their qualification for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand could be affected.

– Daniil Medvedev: The tennis player, brand new number 1 in the world, spoke once Russia attacked Ukraine. “Peace in the world, peace between countries,” said the 26-year-old who became the first racket since 2004 to reach the top of the world rankings without being Djokovic, Federer, Nadal or Andy Murray. Champion of 13 tournaments, including one Grand Slam at the US Open 2021.

– Evgeny Rylov: He is considered the best Russian swimmer of the moment. Especially after his great performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he won two gold medals in the 100 and 200 meter events of the specialty.

– Anna Scherbakova: At the age of 17, you already have the world and Olympic titles in figure skating that you won a few days ago in Beijing. On March 21 in Montpellier, France, he will not be able to compete in the next world championships because the international federation has denied Russian athletes participation.

Vladimir Putin and Dina Averina after the Olympic Games (REUTERS)

– The Averina twins: Dina and Arina have 36 medals in rhythmic gymnastics world championships, but they could not win any medals in the recent Olympic Games. If the sanction against Russian athletes for the war is not lifted, they will not be able to participate in this year’s European and world championships.

– Nikita Mazepin: The driver of the Haas Formula 1 team will be able to compete, but not under his flag. If he reaches the podium, the Russian anthem will not be played.

– Nikita Nagornyy: He reached the last Olympic Games in Tokyo as world gymnastics champion, but in the individual event he managed to hang up the bronze. Beyond the result, his participation in the team competition was key, which allowed Russia to win the gold medal after 25 years. His big dates this year, pending sanctions, should be the August Europeans in Munich (Germany) and the world championships in Liverpool, England, in October.

BELARUS

– Aryna Sabalenka: She is one of the best tennis players today. Last season she reached the No. 2 position -today she is the 3rd in the ranking- and she has accumulated 10 titles in the last four years.

Aryna Sabalenka is one of the figures on the WTA circuit (REUTERS / Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

– Maksim Nedasekau: The athlete was the only one who won a medal in athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. He was bronze in the high jump with a mark of 2.37 meters and faces this season as the second in the World Athletics world ranking, which It has not yet ruled on the cancellation of Belarusian athletes.

– Ivan Litvinovich: The gymnast was an Olympic trampoline champion at the age of 20. Moreover, a couple of weeks ago, he won the World Cup in Baku and hopes to be able to participate in June in the European Championships that will be held in the city of Rimini, Italy, despite the fact that the FIG announced that it will suppress the anthem and the flag of your country.

– Alina Harnasko: The world rhythmic gymnastics figure has six world medals and seven in Europe. The federation has not yet expressed itself on the future of the athletes who are in favor of the conflict in Ukraine ahead of the start of the discipline’s World Cups in Athens, Greece, on March 18.

