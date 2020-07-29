Spot the Doctor Who Easter egg as John Barrowman guest stars in Holby City

Medical drama Holby City featured a refined reference to Doctor Who final evening, as it reunited two stars from the most up-to-date sequence.

John Barrowman is at present showing in a guest position as Dr Drew Nicholson-Heath, who has joined the hospital in a short lived position to assist with their demanding variety of sufferers.

In fact, Barrowman is arguably finest recognized for taking part in Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and its spin-off Torchwood, however he wasn’t the solely acquainted face from the hit sci-fi sequence.

Jo Martin additionally stars in Holby City as neurosurgeon Max McGerry, however Whovian’s will recognise her as Ruth Clayton – a protracted misplaced incarnation of The Doctor, whose true id was revealed in sequence 12.

When bringing collectively these two highly effective gamers from the present, the Holby City group understandably couldn’t resist sneaking in a nod to the fan favorite present.

So, when Max McGerry confronts her new colleague about her suspicions that he’s seeking to poach her employees, Dr Nicholson Heath refers to her as “Doctor” earlier than giving an enthusiastic salute.

*Clutches HR recordsdata* Fingers off Mr Poacher! ???? #HolbyCity HR pic.twitter.com/ntIYGT12uD — BBC Holby City (@BBCHolbyCity) July 28, 2020

Followers rapidly picked up the second, noting the way it echoes the many events in Doctor Who the place Captain Jack has cheekily saluted his Time Lord ally.

John Barrowman simply saluted “DOCTOR” to Jo Martin on #HolbyCity. I.E. JACK HARKNESS TO RUTH! AAAAHHHH. Beloved that Easter egg. — Matthew Chew (@HerrChew) July 28, 2020

The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it second was later confirmed in a behind-the-scenes video shared by Holby City’s official social media profiles, that includes an interview with Barrowman himself.

Throughout a break in taking pictures, Barrowman and Martin stopped for a chat the place he gave her yet one more salute, to which she excitedly responded: “I’m melting! My son is gonna die when he sees this!”

Though billed as a one-off look, Barrowman hinted that he might return as Dr Nicholson-Heath in future episodes of Holby City.

He added: “It’s the first time ever that I’ve performed a personality with my Scottish accent – really I inform a fib there, it’s the second time. However that is, quite than simply being… properly, it might be one thing extra. You by no means know in the future.”

