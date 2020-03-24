Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, More Join MusiCares Coronavirus Relief Fund

Amazon Music, Fb, SiriusXM-Pandora, Spotify, Tidal, and YouTube Music introduced right now that they’re contributing to the COVID-19 Relief Fund introduced final week by the Recording Academy’s charitable basis MusiCares to assist music business employees in want.

In line with the announcement, the fund, which was established with a $2 million donation from the 2 organizations, has raised “thousands and thousands extra” because it was established final week.

“The COVID-19 Relief Fund was established to supply financial assist to the 1000’s of music creators and business professionals who’ve been most affected by the Coronavirus pandemic because of the unprecedented cancellation of music occasions and work alternatives. For the reason that fund’s institution final week, MusiCares and the Recording Academy have raised thousands and thousands greater than the preliminary $2 million to begin the COVID-19 Relief Fund, because of its companions, however extra is required.

“With this fund, music business professionals together with artists, manufacturing crews, technicians, and anybody impacted by the lack of revenue attributable to reside music occasion cancelations, can apply for primary dwelling help.

“Past the preliminary donations, all Recording Academy Chapters have dedicated to fundraising of their native communities. Moreover, the Recording Academy appealed to Congress to additional shield musicians, performers, songwriters, and studio professionals comparable to self-employed gig employees who’re impacted by cancellations because of the ongoing pandemic. Additional updates and bulletins concerning extra partnerships will likely be introduced within the coming days.”

If you happen to want to assist our efforts to help music professionals in want, go to: https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/CoronavirusReliefFund

In case you are a member of the music business in want of help, go to: musicares.org.