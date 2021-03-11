Spotify and K-Pop Label Kakao Settle Licensing Standoff

Spotify has introduced that it has reached an settlement with Kakao Leisure (beforehand KakaoM), making their content material obtainable on the platform throughout the globe, together with for the primary time in South Korea.

The 2 firms had been in a bitter dispute that noticed Kakao — which final month launched a streaming service in Korea — eradicating the rights to a whole bunch of songs by its artists from Spotify after the licensing deal between the 2 firms expired and they did not agree on new phrases. A supply tells Selection that the uproar on social media from followers of the label’s artists, which embody IU and APink — in addition to some artists themselves — led Kakao to return to the negotiating desk, with phrases not dramatically totally different from these initially provided. Selection was not instantly in a position to attain Spotify and Kakao reps for additional touch upon that info.

“We’re happy that Kakao Leisure’s content material and artists are again on Spotify, permitting our 345M+ international listeners throughout 170 nations to as soon as once more benefit from the music they love,” a Spotify spokesperson mentioned. “Spotify’s mission has at all times been to attach artists to their followers everywhere in the world and to provide listeners entry to all the world’s music. We’re delighted that our Korean listeners will now additionally be capable to get pleasure from this native music alongside our 70 million+ songs and 4 billion+ playlists. We stay dedicated to creating a constructive influence on Korea’s music streaming ecosystem by way of our partnerships with artists, labels, and native rights holders.”

A Kakao assertion reads: “Kakao Leisure Corp.(beforehand Kakao M) has entered into an settlement with Spotify and will sequentially present its music content material to Spotify for service in and past Korea. By means of its various partnerships all over the world together with Spotify, Kakao Leisure hopes that music lovers all over the world can simply entry its artists’ and music content material to get pleasure from Okay-pop. Kakao Leisure stays dedicated to the Korean music ecosystem and its development and will proceed defending the rights of artists, labels and native rights holders going ahead.”

The variations broke into the open on March 1, when Spotify confirmed that its platform would now not have entry to music from artists represented by Kakao Leisure.

“Spotify can affirm that beginning March 1, 2021, Kakao M’s catalogue will now not be obtainable to our listeners worldwide as a result of expiration of our license. Now we have been working with Kakao M during the last yr and a half to resume the worldwide licensing settlement,” mentioned Spotify in an announcement forwarded to Selection. “It’s our hope that this disruption can be short-term and we will resolve the state of affairs quickly.”

The Yonhap information company reviews Kakao M as saying that the deal suspension was associated to Spotify’s coverage below which it seeks worldwide content material offers spanning native and worldwide companies.

Regardless of the significance of Okay-pop worldwide, Spotify was a latecomer to the Korean music streaming market. Though Spotify identifies South Korea because the sixth largest music market on this planet, in February the corporate described South Korea as solely the 93rd market during which its service would turn out to be obtainable.

Its late entry right into a market which has lengthy been an web pioneer – Korea’s cell broadband is widespread and among the many world’s quickest – meant Spotify was launching behind deeply-entrenched incumbents. These embody Kakao Corp.’s market-leading Melon, with an estimated 8.81 million subscribers. Different established gamers embody telecom operator KT Corp.’s Genie Music, with 4.47 million, and SK Telecom’s Flo, with 2.86 million.

Spotify mentioned at launch that it was introducing 120 playlists solely for the South Korea market, together with Sizzling Hits Korea, New Music Friday Korea, Korean Music Rising, and Recent! New Music Korea.

Whereas Spotify has some catching as much as do inside South Korea, it argues that it scale and operations have performed a component in increasing the success of Korean music on a world stage. The service has 155 million subscribers, 345 million common month-to-month customers, to whom it presently presents greater than 70 million tracks. Its customers have created 4.5 billion playlists.