Spotify Announces Plans To Launch In Korea In First Half Of 2021

World music streaming service Spotify has introduced its intentions to launch in South Korea by the primary half of 2021.

Spotify was created in Sweden in 2008, has over 320 million customers throughout 92 markets, and is named the biggest music streaming service on the planet, with over 60 million tracks and 4 billion playlists. In latest occasions, Okay-pop and Korean artists have grew to become important gamers on the platform, however the service just isn’t formally obtainable in South Korea.

On December 18, Alex Norström, Spotify’s Chief Freemium Enterprise Officer, acknowledged, “We’re excited that Spotify will quickly launch in Korea, an epicenter of music, tradition, and innovation. For a few years now, we’ve partnered with the Korean music business to unfold their artists’ music everywhere in the world, from Asia to the USA, South America, Europe, and the Center East. As our Korean launch approaches, we’re trying ahead to introducing much more numerous and new Korean artists not solely to home audiences however to the entire world.”

Spotify acknowledged, “Korea is named one of many high six music markets on the planet, in addition to one of many markets with probably the most fast-paced development. In consequence, Korea is a vital area for realizing Spotify’s imaginative and prescient of giving artists all over the world the possibility to make a residing from their inventive endeavors, in addition to giving followers good music and inspiration. In its Korean launch, Spotify intends to assist speed up the complete Korean music streaming ecosystem to profit all of the customers, music followers, artists, creators, labels, and distributors.”

Again in February, Sports activities Chosun reported that Spotify had plans to launch its providers in South Korea in 2020.

Supply (1) (2)