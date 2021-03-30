Spotify Buys Betty Labs, Maker of Locker Room, to Challenge Clubhouse

Spotify will roll its personal rival to the buzzy Clubhouse live-audio chat app — saying it would launch a spread of new stay and interactive programming within the subsequent few months.

Spotify introduced the acquisition of Betty Labs, the creators of Locker Room, a stay audio app centered on sports activities discuss.

Phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed. Spotify’s deal values Betty Labs at round $50 million, the Wall Avenue Journal reported. Based in 2018, Betty Labs had raised $9.3 million, in accordance to Crunchbase. Buyers included Amazon’s Alexa Fund, Google Ventures, Lightspeed Enterprise Companions and Precursor Ventures.

Betty Labs first launched Locker Room for sports activities followers in October 2020. Spotify mentioned it plans to rebrand the app (however hold it separate) to “evolve and develop” Locker Room into an enhanced stay audio expertise for a wider vary of creators and followers, providing sports activities, music, and cultural programming together with interactive options that allow creators to join with listeners in actual time.

“We’ll give skilled athletes, writers, musicians, songwriters, podcasters, and different international voices alternatives to host real-time discussions, debates, ask me something (AMA) classes, and extra,” Spotify mentioned in saying the deal.

The reskinned Locker Room app will stay free to use, as Spotify explores numerous monetization approaches.

“Creators and followers have been asking for stay codecs on Spotify, and we’re excited that quickly, we’ll make them obtainable to lots of of tens of millions of listeners and tens of millions of creators on our platform,” Gustav Söderström, Spotify’s chief R&D officer, mentioned in a press release. “The world already turns to us for music, podcasts, and different distinctive audio experiences, and this new stay audio expertise is a strong complement that can improve and prolong the on-demand expertise we offer right now.”

Betty Labs founder and CEO Howard Akumiah, who’s becoming a member of Spotify, beforehand labored as a product supervisor at Pinterest and Fb.

“With Spotify, we’ll proceed to provide the perfect dwelling for sports activities followers and use the teachings we’ve discovered alongside the best way to create the last word vacation spot for stay dialog round music and tradition,” Akumiah mentioned in a press release supplied by the audio and music streamer.