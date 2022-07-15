Spotify buys Heardle, the Wordle of music, and leaves users in Spain without access to the game

A few months ago The New York Times took control of Wordle for a millionaire figure.

This 2022 is the year of digital hobbies taking off. If a few months ago we were talking about the million-dollar sale of Wordle to The New York Times, this week we found out about the purchase of Heardle, su alternativa musical, by Spotify. The announcement was made yesterday by the new sponsor of FC Barcelona and for the moment it has caused Spanish users to stop being able to access the service.

“If you love guessing hundreds of songs with just a few opening bars, you’re not alone. Millions of people do exactly that with Heardle, a daily music game. And we at Spotify love all things music and music trivia, so we’re excited to announce that the interactive game is coming to Spotify,” the streaming music giant said in a statement.

Heardle lets users guess songs by listening to short snippetsSpotify considers this guessing game as one more tool to allow its users discover musical hits or rediscover old songs, as well as to put a title to that melody that sometimes you can’t get out of your head. Its operation does not keep much of a mystery and is similar to Wordle: the user has six opportunities to find out the name of a song from its melody.

At the moment Heardle is only available in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, thus depriving users in Spain of its enjoyment, something that has caused an avalanche of negative messages towards Spotify in social networks. However, the company promises to bring the trivial to more countries soon, also working to give the opportunity to enjoy Heardle in other languages.

Going forward, Spotify also plans to integrate Heardle and other interactive experiences more fully into Spotify to allow music lovers to connect more deeply with their artists and challenge their friends.

