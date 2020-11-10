Spotify Buys Podcast Ad-Tech Firm Megaphone for $235 Million

Spotify, preserving the pedal to the steel in its aggressive podcast buildout technique, has acquired podcast publishing and promoting firm Megaphone for $235 million in money.

Spotify is shopping for Megaphone, previously referred to as Panoply Media, from media firm Graham Holdings. Megaphone gives podcast internet hosting and ad-insertion capabilities for publishers and focused advert gross sales for entrepreneurs.

In keeping with Spotify, the acquisition of Megaphone will permit the businesses to make dynamic streaming advert insertion out there to third-party podcast publishers for the primary time. The deal comes after Spotify launched the proprietary Streaming Advert Insertion (SAI) system earlier in 2020, which lets advertisers purchase focused podcast spots on Spotify’s personal platform. Advertisers will quickly be capable of purchase spots throughout Spotify’s unique and unique podcasts in addition to throughout the Megaphone Focused Market.

“We’re nonetheless within the early chapters of the streaming audio trade story, however it’s completely clear that the potential is critical,” Daybreak Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content material and promoting enterprise officer, mentioned in asserting the deal. “We sit up for Megaphone becoming a member of Spotify on our mission to speed up smarter podcast monetization for advertisers and podcast publishers powered by a scaled viewers and state-of-the-art know-how.”

Spotify has now shelled out greater than $800 million during the last two years on podcast content material and know-how offers, as U.S. podcast audiences proceed to swell. In 2019, the corporate acquired podcast studios Gimlet Media and Parcast, together with podcast self-publishing platform Anchor — paying practically $400 million for them, with extra potential payouts over 4 years, in accordance with regulatory filings. This yr, Spotify purchased Invoice Simmons’ The Ringer podcast and media startup in a deal price as much as practically $200 million.

Spotify’s acquisition of Megaphone comes after SiriusXM in July agreed to pay as much as $325 million for Stitcher, which contains a podcast listening app, unique podcast networks and the Midroll Media podcast advert community, in a take care of E.W. Scripps Co.

Megaphone’s roughly 70 staff are all anticipated to obtain job affords from Spotify. Megaphone is predicated in Reston, Va., with workplaces in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The deal is topic to common regulatory approvals. For Graham Holdings, Allen & Co. suggested on the sale course of for Megaphone.

“We’re extremely excited to affix Spotify to assist advance the podcast medium for publishers and advertisers alike,” Megaphone CEO Brendan Monaghan mentioned in a press release. “We imagine that Megaphone and Spotify’s shared worth in innovation will drive the podcast ecosystem ahead world wide.”

Megaphone was based in 2015 as Panoply Media, initially a part of Graham Holdings’ Slate Group. In September 2018, Panoply laid off its editorial and direct-sales employees, ending manufacturing of unique podcasts to give attention to podcast ad-delivery and analytics know-how. In March 2019, Graham Holdings renamed the division Megaphone.

Shoppers of Megaphone have included Spotify and Gimlet, iHeartRadio, Disney and Marvel Leisure, ABC Information, ESPN, the Wall Road Journal, Vox Media, Bloomberg, Meredith and Condé Nast.

Publicly traded Graham Holdings doesn’t escape monetary outcomes for Megaphone, which it calls “an investment-stage enterprise.” The corporate mentioned Megaphone’s revenues “elevated considerably” within the first 9 months of 2020; it recorded working losses within the third quarter and first 9 months of 2020 however Graham Holdings mentioned these have been down considerably from the prior yr.

“Spotify will likely be a fantastic house for Megaphone. I’m happy with the Megaphone group and what they’ve constructed, and we sit up for their continued success,” Timothy O’Shaughnessy, president and CEO of Graham Holdings, mentioned in a press release.

Graham Holdings, previously the Washington Publish Co., in 2013 offered the Washington Publish to Amazon’s Jeff Bezos for $250 million.