Spotify continues to develop its audio empire with the acquisition of a catalog of 325,000 audiobooks

Spotify has introduced the purchase of the Findaway platform, specialised in audiobooks and due to which it’ll combine 325,000 extra titles to this audibles and postcast department that started in 2019 when it used to be obtained with the firms of the Anchor and Gimlet sector.

Findaway is among the main corporations within the virtual audiobook distribution business. The corporate’s function, consistent with Spotify’s personal spokespersons, “is to be the vacation spot of the entirety associated with audio, each for listeners and creators. ”

From song to podcasts to audiobooks. Gustav Söderström, Director of Analysis and Building, Spotify price the vast catalog of audiobooks de Findaway.

Phrases of the transaction have now not been disclosed. It’s anticipated to near within the fourth quarter of 2021 even supposing ahead of it’s matter to regulatory evaluation and approval in the USA.

The upward thrust of the podcast and the audiobook





In Spain, consistent with a find out about final September, 51% of the ones surveyed already pay attention to podcasts now and again, and 33% pay attention to podcasts rather regularly. Consistent with those figures, 84% of the whole Spanish inhabitants listens to podcasts, even supposing a big staff does little.

Along with Spotify, giants within the audio sector akin to Podimo or Amazon and their Audible additionally they have robust platforms for audiobooks.

Audiobooks, like podcasts, have grown in recognition lately as other folks search knowledge and leisure within the background whilst doing different duties like riding or exercising. As opposed to beneficial properties increasingly fans (together with in Spain) is Storytel and a couple of months in the past, Spotify introduced an alliance with the latter.

This union will permit Spotify customers to hyperlink their Storytel accounts to get entry to the catalog of audiobooks and pay attention to them without delay within the Spotify app.