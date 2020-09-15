Spotify Hires Paramount’s Jean Chi as Head of Podcast Business Affairs

Jean Chi is becoming a member of Spotify within the newly created position of world head of podcast enterprise affairs, as the audio and music streaming continues to bulk up on podcasts, the corporate mentioned Monday.

At Spotify, Chi will oversee the dealmaking course of for the corporate’s Spotify Studios, Gimlet, Parcast, and Ringer operations, assuming the management of the rising worldwide enterprise affairs staff. She studies to David Kaefer, Spotify’s VP, world head of enterprise affairs.

Chi hails from Paramount Footage, the place she served was EVP, enterprise affairs overseeing that staff. In her three years on the studio, she labored on such movies as “A Quiet Place 2,” “Mission: Unattainable 7” and “Rocketman.”

Previous to becoming a member of Paramount in 2017, she labored as an govt at leisure corporations A24, Lionsgate, Disney/ABC Cable Networks Group and Summit Leisure. She began her business profession on the world legislation agency of Latham & Watkins as an affiliate.

Chi holds a bacherlor’s diploma in linguistics from Stanford College and a legislation diploma from the NYU Faculty of Legislation.

For Spotify, Chi comes aboard as it hopes to proceed seeing development within the U.S. — and worldwide — in listenership on the the platform. Spotify’s authentic podcast lineup consists of “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” Addison Rae’s “Mama Is aware of Finest” and “The Joe Rogan Expertise” (minus a number of controversial episodes). The corporate additionally has inked Spotify growth offers with Kim Kardashian West, Warner Bros. and DC Comics, and the Duplass Brothers.