Spotify Launches ‘Bandsplain’ Podcast About Cult Artists

Like most artwork types, latest music historical past is full of artists whose music a lot of folks simply don’t get — whether or not it’s the Grateful Lifeless or Tyler, the Creator, whether or not it’s Insane Clown Posse or Dave Matthews.

Effectively, right now Spotify is launching an audio present on that very topic: the awesomely titled “Bandsplain.” The Spotify Authentic present is hosted by Yasi Salek, who talks to music specialists and journalists about cult bands and iconic artists and makes an attempt to unravel why folks love them, utilizing a curated playlist to assist folks comprehend what some could really feel is meaningless.

The premise is defined within the present’s intro music, an unique composition by Bethany Cosentino of Finest Coast and Jennifer Clavin of Bleached: “What’s with this band anyway? / I don’t get it, are you able to please clarify?”

The primary episode focuses on Steely Dan, as defined by journalist Alex Pappademas, whereas future episodes will give attention to the late MF Doom (defined by Open Mike Eagle), Phish (defined by Rob Mitchum), Goo Goo Dolls (defined by Chris Black), and others.

The corporate stresses that the present isn’t a podcast, slightly that it’s labeled as a blended media playlist that might be discovered within the “Music + Speak” hub, not beneath podcasts. Additionally, in contrast to conventional podcasts, it options full-length variations of songs that can depend towards the artist’s streams, whereas its podcasts embrace transient music clips.

Different specialists featured in future podcasts embrace Jessica Hopper (on Joni Mitchell), Meredith Graves (on Kool Keith) and Bob Mehr (on The Replacements — and he ought to know, because the creator of a much-praised biography of the group). Preview the audio right here, and take a look at the ultimate video trailer (with artwork by Faye Orlove, who has achieved paintings for Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, Vagabon, Shania Twain and runs the Los Angeles-based Junior Excessive area / journal), which can dwell on social media, beneath.