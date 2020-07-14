Spotify Launches in Russia, 12 New European Markets – Variety

Spotify has formally gone stay in Russia, together with a dozen different markets throughout Europe.

The addition of Russia is a major enlargement for Spotify, provided that the nation represents the 17th greatest streaming market in the world, in keeping with the Worldwide Federation of the Phonographic Business. The music and audio-streaming firm stated it now reaches a complete of 92 markets worldwide.

Spotify’s 13 new markets are: Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine. All informed, the brand new areas the place Spotify has launched characterize an addressable market of almost 250 million folks, the corporate stated.

Information of Spotify’s imminent launch in Russia emerged final week. Per IFPI, Russia is on tempo to be the 10th-biggest streaming market by 2030 — and greater than 87% of Russian shoppers now entry music by means of streaming, versus 61% globally (and 68% in the U.S.).

“Launching in these 13 markets is a crucial second in Spotify’s journey, particularly as we welcome followers and artists in rising music markets like Russia, the place streaming is being extensively adopted and the place we see a major alternative for Spotify,” stated Gustav Gyllenhammar, Spotify’s VP of markets and subscriber development.

With the market enlargement, Spotify additionally launched 200 new playlists that includes artists from throughout the area which are out there worldwide.

For instance, Spotify has added virtually 100 playlists centered on Russian music, together with curated playlists like Hip-Hop Cannon and New Music Friday Russia, and “This Is” playlists that includes in style Russian artists. Personalised Spotify playlists like Launch Radar, Every day Combine, and Uncover Weekly, that are knowledgeable by the listening habits of particular person followers, are additionally now out there in Russian.

As of the top of the primary quarter of 2020, Spotify reported 286 million customers together with 130 million Spotify Premium subscribers. The service offers over 50 million tracks, together with greater than 1 million podcast titles.