Spotify Launches on Comcast’s Xfinity X1, Flex Devices – Variety

Spotify is now obtainable for Comcast’s TV and broadband subscribers to stream from their tv units.

The cable operator introduced that beneath a take care of Spotify, the music and audio streaming service’s 50 million music tracks and greater than 1 million podcasts can be found to stream on Xfinity beginning this week.

Spotify is out there Monday (June 22) to prospects with Xfinity Flex, the over-the-top streaming field Comcast makes obtainable to broadband-only prospects. Spotify will start rolling out to X1 prospects immediately and the service shall be obtainable to throughout the Comcast footprint “within the coming days” as an app.

Based on Comcast, streaming-music consumption amongst its TV and broadband customers has grown by double digits year-over-year, a development boosted as extra individuals are working from dwelling throughout COVID-19 quarantines.

Comcast gives a variety of different music and audio streaming providers on X1 and Flex together with Pandora, Amazon Music, Radio.com, iHeartRadio, XITE, NPR One, Music Alternative, Stingray Music and Baeble.

Nonetheless unavailable on Comcast is Apple Music, which is out there on iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TV, Home windows PCs and Android gadgets.

The addition of Spotify furthers Comcast’s technique of embracing web apps — with the purpose of being the one-stop store for all leisure and media in the lounge. Comcast additionally gives dozens of video providers, together with Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Tubi and NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

“Music streaming on Xfinity X1 and Flex is at an all-time excessive,” stated Rebecca Heap, Comcast Cable’s SVP of Video and leisure. “We’re happy our prospects will now be capable of take pleasure in Spotify’s Free and Premium tiers and in depth library of on demand music, curated playlists and podcasts proper on the TV alongside the rising catalog of leisure already obtainable on these platforms, including much more nice worth to their Xfinity service.”

To entry Spotify on Xfinity X1 or Flex, prospects can say “Spotify” into their Xfinity Voice Distant; Spotify may even present up in search outcomes for particular songs, artists or podcasts. Comcast customers can log in with current Spotify credentials, whereas new prospects will be capable of create a Spotify account immediately on X1 or Flex gadgets and instantly have entry to the free, ad-supported model of the service.