Spotify offers three free months of Premium again: how to redeem the promotion

In summer there are many companies that take advantage of users’ vacations to offer extended free trials of your products. Spotify is one of them, and the offer of three months of free Premium is something that is usually on everyone’s lips about these dates.

The company has announced the start of its three-month free trial of Spotify Premium through a press release on its official website. From now on, accounts that haven’t tried Premium are never eligible for three months completely free of this service.

The three-month free trial of Spotify Premium is back

Spotify continues to be the leader in terms of streaming music platforms, and lately it has also been betting heavily on the podcast for some time, a format that is attracting more and more. Now with this test, those who have not had Premium can enjoy it for three months for free, an offer that we can redeem until 9/11 of this year.

If at some point you had Premium but decided to cancel the subscription, there is also another interesting offer. And it is that the signature offers three months of Premium for the price of one: 9.99 euros. To access this promotion, all we have to do is go to the Spotify website and click on the ‘3 months free’ option.

The offer It is applicable for both the individual plan and the student plan.. After the end of the test, those subscribed to the individual plan will pay 9.99 euros per month, while with the last mentioned, if you have correctly registered as a student, you will pay 4.99 euros per month once the trial is over. offer.

Among the advantages of Spotify Premium is music playback without adsthe possibility of downloading any song to listen to it offline, and being able to listen to music in the maximum quality allowed, which in Spotify is limited to 320 Kbps of bitrate.