Spotify Officially Explains Why Hundreds Of K-Pop Releases Were Removed From Platform Worldwide

Spotify has made an official assertion addressing why tons of of Ok-pop releases had been immediately faraway from its catalogue.

On March 1 KST, Spotify customers across the globe seen that many Ok-pop songs had been now not out there on the platform. Some artists’ total discographies disappeared with out warning, whereas others noticed a few of their songs stay.

Later that morning, Spotify formally introduced that its licensing settlement with Korean music distributor Kakao M had expired, that means that every one music distributed by the label would now not be out there on the service.

A spokesperson for Spotify defined, “As a result of expiration of our unique licensing settlement with Kakao M on March 1, 2021, we’re now not in a position to present its catalogue to followers and listeners all around the world.”

“We have now been making efforts in all instructions over the previous yr and a half to resume the worldwide licensing settlement in order that we may proceed to make Kakao M artists’ music out there to followers all around the world, in addition to our 345 million customers in 170 completely different areas,” they continued. “Nonetheless, regardless of this, we had been unable to succeed in an settlement about renewing our international license.”

Spotify went on to make clear hypothesis that the expiration of its licensing settlement with Kakao M had something to do with the current launch of its service in South Korea, which put Spotify in direct competitors with Kakao M’s personal streaming service Melon.

The corporate’s spokesperson acknowledged, “The matter of our international licensing settlement is unrelated to the launch of our service in South Korea.”

“We really feel that this example is deeply unlucky for a lot of artists, in addition to followers and listeners all around the world, and we sincerely hope that we can rapidly resolve the present state of affairs,” they continued. “We’ll proceed to do our utmost in order that we will maintain working with Korean rights holders, together with Kakao M, and assist each the Korean music market and general streaming ecosystem develop collectively.”

As Kakao M distributes a big share of Korean music—for reference, 37.5 p.c of Gaon Chart’s year-end Prime 400 Songs chart from 2020 had been Kakao M releases—the lack of {the catalogue} is a substantial blow to Spotify and Ok-pop followers who use the service.

Among the many artists whose discographies have been at the very least partially affected are IU, SEVENTEEN, NU’EST, MAMAMOO, Epik Excessive, CL, GFRIEND, MONSTA X, Apink, THE BOYZ, Sunmi, (G)I-DLE, LOONA, SF9, HyunA, 4Minute, VIXX, INFINITE, Dreamcatcher, MOMOLAND, ASTRO, Zico, Block B, BEAST, Jessi, WJSN, AOA, BTOB, Golden Little one, VICTON, Lovelyz, PENTAGON, ONEUS, Hyolyn, KARD, Courageous Ladies, CNBLUE, DIA, Younha, SECHSKIES, and lots of extra.

