Spotify Pie is the open source tool that allows you to show your musical tastes: this is how you can use it

Spotify Pie is an open source tool that allows you to make a graph that explains your musical tastes in detail according to the songs you listen to on the Spotify platform. Precisely Pie does not come from a part of the body, but from the English “tart” because the analysis is given to us as a cake divided into portions according to musical tastes.

Every time the year ends, Spotify offers us the Wrapped function, with a summary of the year that fills our friends’ social networks. If you don’t want to wait for December, Spotify Pie reveals this information to you whenever you want.

How to get your ‘Foot’





To use it, you first have to enter the web. It must be said that its interface It’s made with mobile in mind.so with your PC it will not look good (you can narrow the window and put it in a similar proportion to the phone to make it look better).

When you access the web, click on the Login to Spotify button to log in to your Spotify account. You need to remember your Spotify login credentials and enter them: username or email and password of your account or other authentication methods.

The open source tool will ask you for the following permissions: your name and username, your profile picture, how many followers you have on Spotify and your public lists. Also the content you are playing and information from devices connected with Spotify Connect, in addition to your most listened to artists and content.





You give him access and in a few seconds your color chart appears. It does not divide it into genres, but gives more precise information. For example, if you love Latin music, it will indicate your tastes according to Latin trap, singer-songwriters, reggaeton, Puerto Rican pop or urban music in Spanish, to give examples.

On a PC a very large graphic will come out, impossible to make a screenshot to share, although very useful for you to see it. If you put the mouse over each color of the graph tells you which artists you listen to the most of that music profile.