Spotify Reaches 144 Million Subscribers but Misses on Revenue

Spotify continued to develop subscribers and content material within the third quarter of 2020 but got here up brief on gross sales and earnings, driving its inventory down in early buying and selling on Thursday.

CEO and cofounder Daniel Ek additionally hinted at a value improve in the course of the name, but cited the continuing international pandemic as a motive why that may not occur within the instant future.

The streaming big misplaced the equal of 68 cents a share on gross sales of $2.31 billion in the newest quarter. Analysts anticipated it to lose 61 cents a share on gross sales of $2.36 billion; in the identical quarter final 12 months, its Spotify earnings had been 40 cents a share on gross sales of $1.93 billion.

Nevertheless, it reported a achieve of 6 million subscribers, from 138 million within the second quarter and 130 million within the first, and 320 million complete month-to-month lively customers, up 29% 12 months over 12 months. Ek identified that its promoting income got here in higher than anticipated, returning to progress after a major dip within the second quarter. The corporate additionally launched in Russia and 12 surrounding territories.

In line with its steering, Spotify expects to lose $84 million on gross sales of $2.46 billion within the fourth quarter.

Ek talked about the doable value improve whereas discussing progress potential. “If engagement and/or our listener worth per hour is excessive, it provides us the power to selectively improve our value. Right here’s how I give it some thought. Whereas our main focus stays person progress, based mostly on our maturity in sure markets and the growing worth we offer to our subscribers — together with enhanced content material — we’ve seen engagement and extra particularly worth per hour develop considerably over the previous few years,” he mentioned.

“preliminary outcomes point out that in markets the place we’ve examined elevated costs, our customers imagine that Spotify stays an distinctive worth they usually have proven a willingness to pay extra for our service. So because of this, you will notice us additional increase value will increase, particularly in locations the place we’re well-positioned in opposition to the competitors and our worth per hour is excessive.”

He famous, “I might, nonetheless, throw in a single huge caveat, we are going to proceed to tread fastidiously in these COVID occasions to make sure we don’t get forward of the market.

Ek pointed to the corporate’s areas of progress in the course of the report, saying that it has paid out greater than €1 billion to rights holders in each quarter in 2020, “and I’m proud to say that we’re on observe to pay out one other €1 billion-plus in This autumn.”

He additionally mentioned that podcasts elevated over 20% and music releases are up 13% over the prior quarter. “We noticed a powerful optimistic response when Michelle Obama’s and Joe Rogan’s podcasts launched in the course of the quarter, and we’re seeing nice success with our Originals and Exclusives, which now account for 19% of all podcast listening on the platform.

“The dimensions of our complete catalog elevated considerably, and our promoting enterprise returned to progress,” he continued. “We additionally beat expectations in our latest markets the place we’re seeing progress proceed to speed up. This affirms our perception that there’s vital pent up demand for Spotify world wide — even in locations the place our service has but to launch. These outcomes illustrate the facility of our enterprise regardless of COVID and different associated challenges throughout the globe.”

He repeatedly used a flywheel (a heavy wheel for opposing and moderating by its inertia any fluctuation of velocity within the equipment with which it revolves, per Merriam Webster) as a metaphor. “We all know that once we attain extra listeners, we’re capable of entice extra creators to our platform. So with extra attain, comes extra content material and with extra content material, particularly content material distinctive to Spotify, there comes extra alternatives to monetize. That interaction is tremendous vital as a result of it’s the basis of our flywheel. And that flywheel is continuous to speed up sooner with each new person and creator that comes on our platform.

“Backside line,” he concluded, “as I have a look at the rise particularly in attain that we’re seeing this quarter, it provides me confidence in our potential to monetize that progress. So to gas the flywheel, you will notice us proceed to put money into enhancing our person expertise, furthering market growth, and creating and buying distinctive content material from each new and established creators.”