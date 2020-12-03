Spotify Reveals Top K-Pop Artists Of 2020 + BTS Scores No. 6 Among Top Overall Artists

Spotify has shared its streaming rankings for 2020, exhibiting the most well-liked artists on its platform this 12 months!

On the rating for the Top 10 artists in 2020 with essentially the most streams throughout all genres, BTS grabs No. 6! They’re the one Korean artist to take a spot within the Top 10.

Spotify additionally revealed its lists for Top Ok-pop Artists, Top Streamed K-Pop Songs, and extra. Test them out beneath:

Top Ok-pop Artists Globally

1. BTS

2. BLACKPINK

3. TWICE

4. Stray Children

5. Crimson Velvet

6. EXO

7. SEVENTEEN

8. IU

9. NCT 127

10. (G)I-DLE

Top Streamed Ok-pop Songs Globally

1. BTS’s “Dynamite”

2. BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That”

3. BTS’s “Boy With Luv (that includes Halsey)”

4. BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream”

5. BTS’s “Black Swan”

6. BTS’s “ON”

7. Woman Gaga and BLACKPINK’s “Bitter Sweet”

8. BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love”

9. Crimson Velvet’s “Psycho”

10. ITZY’s “WANNABE”

Top Feminine K-Pop Artists Globally

1. IU

2. Women’ Technology’s Taeyeon

3. Chungha

4. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

5. BOL4

6. Sunmi

7. Punch

8. Heize

9. Lee Hello

10. Somi

Top Male Ok-pop Artists Globally

1. Agust D (BTS’ Suga)

2. Block B’s Zico

3. EXO’s Baekhyun

4. BTS’s RM

5. Jay Park

6. BTS’s J-Hope

7. Crush

8. Eric Nam

9. BTS’s V

10. Shaun

Top Streamed Korean OSTs Globally

1. BTS’s V – “Candy Night time” (“Itaewon Class”)

2. EXO’s Chanyeol and Punch – “Keep With Me” (“Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Nice God)“)

3. Gaho – “Begin” (“Itaewon Class”)

4. Crush – “Stunning” (“Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Nice God)”)

5. BTS’s V and Jin – “It’s Undoubtedly You” (“Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth“)

6. Baek Yerin – “Right here I Am Once more” (“Crash Touchdown on You”)

7. Henry – “It’s You” (“Whereas You Have been Sleeping“)

8. EXO’s Chen – “Everytime” (“Descendants of the Solar“)

9. IU – “Give You My Coronary heart” (“Crash Touchdown on You”)

10. 10cm – “However It’s Future” (“Crash Touchdown on You”)

Who had been your prime artists in 2020?

