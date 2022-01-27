Spotify sacrifices Neil Young for an anti-vaccine: a key decision for its editorial future

Neil Young, the legendary singer-songwriter, composer and performer of classics such as ‘Heart of Gold’ alone or with bands like Buffalo Springfield or Crazy Horse, has come into conflict at 75 years of age with the most powerful music streaming platform of the moment, Spotify . The reason: an ultimatum from the musician in which he said he did not want to share space with the controversial anti-vaccine podcaster Joe Rogan, to the point of declaring “Either Rogan or Young. But not both.”

And Spotify has made a relatively unexpected decision.

But… who is Joe Rogan? Since 2009, the podcaster (previously famous for hosting ‘Fear Factor’) has hosted ‘The Joe Rogan Experience.’ In September 2020 it became an exclusive content of Spotify, which paid an estimated amount of one hundred million dollars for the scoop. Spotify shares soared 7% when the announcement was made, while some of the show’s most controversial episodes to date, in which Rogan interviewed American right-wing personalities including Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Gavin McInnes or Chris D’Elia.

It is not the only controversy: Spotify had to come out to defend Rogan when he interviewed the author Abigail Shrier, accused of transphobia (and who has just published his controversial ‘Irreversible damage’) in one of his episodes. And in January 2022, 270 American professionals published an open letter calling Rogan a “danger to public health,” calling on the platform to launch a counter-information apparatus to muffle the much-heard episodes of Rogan. dedicated to COVID.

Neil Young’s reaction. Earlier this week, Young posted an open letter on his website (now defunct) announcing his desire to remove his music from the platform, which has been “spreading false information about vaccines” by making room for podcasts like ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’. A few days later, his music has practically completely disappeared, leaving some playlists like ‘This Is Neil Young’ from Spotify itself in a real wasteland. Only a few have survived bootlegs over which the artist and his label have no control.

Spotify argued that they have “a huge responsibility to strike a balance between safety for listeners and freedom for creators,” and claims to have removed 20,000 COVID-related podcasts since the start of the pandemic. Young’s response has not been long in coming, and he has published a letter on his website in which he affirms that the platform has become “a very harmful force due to misinformation and its lies about COVID”

Rogan’s position with COVID. The podcaster, with an openly libertarian ideology, has always been skeptical of all issues related to COVID, and especially critical of the cutbacks in freedoms he sees in issues such as the COVID passport. He came under fire from the White House for his views on vaccinations and was indirectly responsible for a spike in hospitalizations among his listeners when he claimed he was treating his own infection with the virus in September 2021 with ivermectin.

Rogan’s controversial relationship with COVID, not exactly a pandemic denier, but rather a very peculiar critic of the measures that have been taken against it, reached a certain peak with episode 1757 of the program, where the guest was the Dr Robert Malone. Malone (whose Twitter account was shut down for spreading misinformation about the pandemic) compared anti-COVID measures to the Holocaust. His status as a virologist and expert gives him a certain air of authority very troublesome, since rigorous data and conspiracy madness come together in his opinions.

Spotify, closer to editorial work. The main criticism raised by Spotify’s decision to withdraw Neil Young’s catalog is in the step that Spotify takes towards editing content based on ideological assumptions, beyond the logical prohibition of hateful content universally assumed to be harmful. Spotify has a long history of tanganas with artists, but almost always motivated by economic issues.

This is the first time that Spotify has had to make a decision of this significance regardless of contractual issues and has opted for a controversial creator bordering on anti-vaccinism rather than for a certain value of its musical catalog (which quite possibly brought much fewer zeros to the current account of the platform). The discussion around censorship, the values ​​that must be protected and even the legacy of a historic musician are on the table, but it is difficult to think that Spotify is going to make decisions that distance it too much from direct economic benefit.

