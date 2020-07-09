Spotify Set to Launch in Russia – Variety

A yr and a half after launching in India, Spotify will enter one other fertile market: Russia.

As first reported by Music Enterprise Worldwide, and confirmed by Variety through sources, July 15 will mark the Swedish streaming large’s 80th territory, dwelling to practically 100 million smartphones. Per MBW, Spotify is predicted to companion with Russian telco MTS for its launch. Spotify declined to remark.

In Spotify’s final quarterly earnings name on the finish of April, the corporate reported 130 million paid subscribers and 286 million whole world customers. Two weeks in the past, Spotify’s inventory reached an all-time excessive — at $267.48 per share — boosted by an improve from Goldman Sachs, which raised its worth goal from $205 to $280.

The corporate singled out its current podcast acquisitions and new promoting expertise that has elevated its income and subscribers. Among the many acquisitions in the podcast realm, the corporate introduced a multiyear pact with Warner Bros. and DC Leisure to produce and distribute an unique slate of narrative scripted podcasts based mostly on its secure of Tremendous Heroes and Tremendous-Villains, which incorporates Superman, Batman, Marvel Girl, Harley Quinn and the Joker.

This spring, Spotify signed a $100 million-plus deal to solely distribute Joe Rogan’s “The Joe Rogan Expertise” podcast, beginning later in 2020, and has offers with Kim Kardashian West for an unique podcast about criminal-justice reform and with the Obamas for a slate of unique podcasts. It started its foray into podcasting final yr by shopping for Gimlet Media, Anchor and Parcast; in February, Spotify snapped up Invoice Simmons’ The Ringer, a deal centered on the startup’s podcast lineup.

Final month, Spotify grew to become obtainable for Comcast’s TV and broadband subscribers to stream from their tv units.

Spotify boasts 50 million music tracks and greater than 1 million podcasts.