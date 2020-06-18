Spotify Signs Deal With Warner Bros., DC for Exclusive Podcast Slate – Variety

All-new podcasts starring Batman, Surprise Lady — or Bugs Bunny — may very well be streaming to your headphones quickly.

Within the newest transfer to punch up its podcast biz, Spotify inked a multiyear pact with Warner Bros. and DC Leisure to provide and distribute an unique slate of narrative scripted podcasts, which will likely be completely licensed to Spotify for a interval time.

The deal offers Spotify first-look rights to unique scripted narrative DC podcasts primarily based on its secure of Tremendous Heroes and Tremendous-Villains, which incorporates Superman, Batman, Surprise Lady, Harley Quinn, and the Joker. The exhibits could have new storylines which are set within the DC Universe, unrelated to current films or TV exhibits (i.e., there received’t be a podcast tied to “Surprise Lady 1984”).

Along with the DC-based podcasts, Warner Bros. will develop unique scripted podcast collection primarily based on different properties — like Looney Tunes and Warner Bros. TV-produced exhibits like “Supernatural” — plus unique podcast initiatives unrelated to WB’s current mental property.

For Spotify, the Warner Bros./DC deal continues its aggressive roll into podcast content material. This spring it signed a $100 million-plus deal to completely distribute Joe Rogan’s “The Joe Rogan Expertise” podcast beginning later this yr, and has offers with Kim Kardashian West for an unique podcast about criminal-justice reform and with the Obamas for a slate of unique podcasts. It started its foray into podcasting final yr by shopping for Gimlet Media, Anchor, and Parcast, and Spotify snapped up Invoice Simmons’ The Ringer, in February.

Particulars about particular WB and DC initiatives for Spotify, together with after they’ll launch, aren’t accessible. Spotify has dedicated to an annual slate of latest dramatic and comedic podcasts from Warner Bros., however the corporations declined to quantify the variety of initiatives specified beneath the settlement.

On the Warner Bros. aspect, the Spotify partnership will likely be run as a cross-divisional effort led by Peter Girardi, EVP of WBTV’s Blue Ribbon Content material digital studio and of other programming at Warner Bros. Animation, and Robert Steele, SVP of enterprise technique and operations for Warner Bros. Digital Networks. The duo will co-develop and produce the programming in collaboration with Spotify, which will likely be accountable for advertising, promoting, and distribution of the exhibits completely on its platform. Girardi will function the artistic lead and Steele is overseeing enterprise features of the partnership.

“As we proceed to see explosive progress in podcasting all over the world, we’re thrilled to companion with Warner Bros. to construct this slate of programming drawn from the worlds of DC and WB,” stated Daybreak Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content material and promoting enterprise officer, in a press release.

Steele and Girardi added, “Warner Bros. has been synonymous with compelling and unforgettable storytelling for practically a century, and we’re persevering with to increase that legacy throughout all sorts of media platforms for our followers… We’re excited to carry beloved characters and franchises from DC and Warner Bros. into this new world and to make use of our storytelling prowess to redefine what’s doable within the scripted audio house.”

Warner Bros. has different podcast irons within the hearth. In January, the studio’s Warner Bros. Digital Networks introduced a first-look deal for narrative podcasts with Wet Day Podcasts, a brand new firm shaped by Jagged Movies companions Mick Jagger and Victoria Pearman, producer Steve Bing and author Josh Olson.

Spotify gives free, ad-supported or paid (ad-free) entry to over 50 million songs and different audio tracks, together with greater than 1 million podcast titles. As of the primary quarter of 2020, Spotify had 286 million customers, together with 130 million Spotify Premium subscribers.