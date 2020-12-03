Spotify Stock Hits All-Time High

Spotify’s inventory jumped 12.6% Wednesday — closing at an all-time excessive worth of $320.89 per share — as buyers evidently rallied round new options the audio-streaming platform launched and knowledge signaling its podcast push is gathering steam.

The surge pushed Spotify’s market capitalization to $60.8 billion, with the inventory greater than doubling in worth for the reason that begin of 2020.

On Wednesday, Spotify unveiled its annual Wrapped personalised expertise for listeners worldwide. The 2020 iteration contains options designed to spice up engagement together with in-app quizzes; the power to comply with your prime track’s journey via the yr with Story of Your 2020; and new personalised playlists, together with Your Prime Songs and Missed Hits.

The year-end Wrapped occasion is designed to ratchet up listening throughout Spotify’s international consumer base, which totaled 144 million paying subscribers (up 27% yr over yr) and 320 million (up 29%) on the finish of the third quarter 2020.

New this yr, Spotify opened up Wrapped to non-Spotify customers, who’ve entry to the corporate’s international listening tendencies by way of spotify.com/wrapped. The corporate additionally rolled out its Wrapped creator expertise for podcasters and artists, giving them their very own individualized Wrapped microsite expertise to discover the methods by which their followers listened to their content material this yr.

And Spotify stated self-publishing podcast platform Anchor, which the corporate acquired final yr, was used to create 80% of the brand new podcasts added to Spotify in 2020 — that means Anchor contributed greater than 1 million new titles for the yr. Of Spotify’s whole catalog of 1.9 million podcasts, Anchor powers 70% of these, indicating that Anchor picked up momentum throughout 2020.

As well as, Spotify launched new metrics exhibiting how customers listened to podcasts, together with what number of minutes have been spent listening and probably the most binge-worthy podcasts of the yr. The corporate has revamped its podcast charts in order that listeners can see the highest 200 exhibits general, the highest 50 in over a dozen classes, and the highest 50 trending podcasts day by day. Podcast creators additionally will get day by day notifications and share playing cards in Spotify for Podcasters when their present hits the charts.

Spotify has shelled out greater than $800 million during the last two years on podcast content material and know-how offers. Final month, it acquired podcast publishing and promoting firm Megaphone for $235 million in money. Earlier this yr, Spotify purchased Invoice Simmons’ The Ringer podcast and media startup in a deal value as much as almost $200 million.

In 2019, the corporate acquired podcast studios Gimlet Media, Anchor and Parcast, paying almost $400 million for them, with further potential payouts over 4 years, in accordance with regulatory filings.

In the meantime, Spotify in October launched a brand new present format that permits creators to mix spoken-word discuss segments with music from Spotify’s catalog of 65 million licensed songs, utilizing the Anchor platform. And Spotify this summer season rolled out launched dozens of podcast playlists within the U.S., Germany, Sweden, the U.Okay., Mexico and Brazil.