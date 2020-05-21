Spotify Tells Employees They Can Work From Home Until 2021 – Variety

Because the coronavirus-induced lockdown begins to ease in Europe and the U.S. and folks start to confront the realities of returning to a modified workplace surroundings, Spotify has instructed its staff in all territories that they’re free to work at home till subsequent yr.

A Spotify spokesperson confirmed to Variety, “Earlier right this moment, we introduced the extension of our work-from-home association for all Spotify staff globally. We are going to proceed to trace native authorities tips city-by-city and take a phased method of opening our workplaces once we deem it secure to take action. Our staff’ well being and security is our prime precedence. No worker might be required to return into the workplace and may select to work at home by the top of the yr.” The information was first reported by Music Enterprise Worldwide.

Spotify joins different web firms extending work-from-home insurance policies by the top of 2020, together with Fb and Google. In the meantime, different firms together with Twitter will let staffers work at home indefinitely if they’re able to.

In line with its newest annual fiscal report, Spotify employed 4,405 individuals on a full-time foundation worldwide in 2019, with 2,121 in america and 1,437 in Sweden, and has “workplaces and/or operations in 79 nations and territories all over the world.”

In its earnings report final month, the corporate stated it is going to sluggish hiring for the remainder of 2020 “till we’ve higher visibility into the financial influence of COVID-19,” and has diminished open headcount by roughly 30% from prior progress expectations. Even so, Spotify says it’s nonetheless hiring and headcount is projected to extend 15% for the yr, in line with a spokesperson. On the finish of Q1, the corporate had 5,779 full-time staff globally.

Content material consumption on Spotify’s streaming platform has been dramatically affected by the COVID-19 disaster — with utilization initially down in areas affected by lockdown orders — however the firm noticed a rebound in lively listeners in Q1.

Spotify lowered full-year income outlook on uncertainty launched by the coronavirus pandemic: It’s now anticipating €7.65 billion-€8.05 billion in gross sales ($8.29 billion to $8.73 billion at present alternate charges), down from €8.08 billion-€8.48 billion.