Spotify Tickets is the next step of the company to allow us to buy concert tickets: this is how it works

When we want to buy tickets for a concert or festival, we often turn to websites such as Ticketmaster, Livenation, StubHub, and others. However, they may soon have one more competitor among their ranks. And it is that from Spotify they have been interested in offering options to search for and buy concert tickets for years, and everything indicates that they’re going to make the leap to it.

Recently the company has announced Spotify Tickets, a tool to find gigs based on our platform profile. The website is already operational, although it is currently limited to a series of bands and regions, so we will have to wait for the company to deploy all the options of this new platform.

Concerts based on the bands we follow

When we go to Spotify Tickets, we find a list of all the concerts available for purchase. In addition, we can log in with our Spotify account to find concerts of bands that we follow on the platform. This function is not yet operational in our region, but the idea with this is make it easier for us to find tickets for the concerts that interest us the most.





To purchase a ticket, all we have to do is select the concert we want to go to, and while we choose the number of tickets and add the payment information and others to complete the purchase, we will have a time of about 15 minutes to respect the queues and prevent them from running out before making the purchase.

It should be noted that Spotify has not announced this feature on its official channels. According to TechCrunch the company says in a statement that It is a test that seeks to improve the experience of its usersalthough it has not offered more details.





In the test that we have been able to carry out, only concerts in the United States appeared for Limbeck, Tokimonsta, Crows and Annie DiRusso.

The company already offered a section dedicated to finding concerts for a specific group from the Spotify app itself, although it seems that the Spotify Tickets proposal seeks a more independent and expanded functionality.

In the web the concerts that are closer to our area will be prioritizedand once we find the one we like the most, we will access an external website if it is not possible to make the purchase directly from said tool.

As we have mentioned, Spotify Tickets is still in a rather limited state, as it is in the experimental phase. However, Spotify fully entering this sector could greatly benefit users, having one more alternative to find the concert we want to go to.