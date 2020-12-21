Spotify to Launch in South Korea in 2021

Music streaming big Spotify is to launch a localized service in South Korea in the primary half of 2021. The transfer connects Ok-pop artists, resembling BTS and Blackpink who’re having fun with world success, with listeners in their dwelling nation.

“South Korea is essential for Spotify in its mission of giving one million artistic artists the chance to dwell off their artwork and billions of followers the chance to get pleasure from and be impressed by it. Spotify desires to assist speed up the expansion of Korea’s total music streaming ecosystem, benefitting artists, labels, distributors and followers,” the corporate mentioned in a press release.

In addition to producing a number of the business’s most profitable modern music acts, Korea is the world’s sixth largest market in accordance to IFPI. Nonetheless, it is just the sixty fourth territory in which Spotify has created a neighborhood service. The corporate claims greater than 320 million customers throughout 92 markets.

“Spotify has been a associate to the Korean music business for a few years now. We’re proud to have been part of the Ok-pop world story, showcasing the style on our platform and enabling its discovery everywhere in the world, from Asia to the US, South America, Europe and the Center East,” mentioned Alex Norstrom, chief freemium enterprise officer of Spotify. “We’re wanting ahead to working with our valued native companions to uncover extra Korean artists, and to join them with followers in South Korea and everywhere in the world.”

Since Spotify debuted its first Ok-pop playlist in 2014, listeners have streamed greater than 180 billion minutes of the style and added Ok-pop tracks to greater than 120 million Spotify playlists. The share of Ok-pop listening has elevated by greater than 2,000% in the final six years, the corporate mentioned.