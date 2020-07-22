Spotify, Universal Music Group Reach Multiyear, Global Licensing Deal

Spotify and Universal Music Group, one of many business’s three largest music corporations, introduced a multiyear international music licensing pact.

Underneath the deal, UMG will “deepen its main function as an early adopter of future merchandise” on Spotify’s platform and “present helpful suggestions to Spotify’s growth group,” the businesses mentioned. Universal Music additionally will collaborate on “new, state-of-the-art advertising campaigns throughout Spotify’s platform” — in different phrases, the music firm shall be paying Spotify to advertise its artists.

Spotify had 286 million customers — together with 130 million Spotify Premium subscribers — as of the tip of March 2020. It’s out there in 92 markets throughout the globe, after launching in Russia and a dozen different European markets earlier this month.

Phrases of the deal between Spotify and UMG weren’t disclosed; often, such wide-ranging music licensing offers run 2-Three years. Universal Music’s earlier take care of Spotify expired within the first quarter of 2019, that means UMG’s catalog has been licensed to the web platform on a rolling foundation, Music Enterprise World reported.

Universal Music’s artist roster consists of Drake, The Weeknd, Girl Gaga, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Put up Malone, Queen and The Beatles.

“From their early experimentation with Marquee, to testing new experiences like Canvas, Universal Music Group has been an vital associate in serving to to form the event of our advertising instruments,” Spotify chairman/CEO Daniel Ek mentioned in a press release. “With at the moment’s announcement, we are going to develop on this stage of early stage innovation and additional strengthen our partnership and shared imaginative and prescient for serving to advance artists in any respect levels of their careers.”

Lucian Grainge, chairman/CEO of Universal Music Group, mentioned, “With this settlement, UMG and Spotify are extra aligned than ever in our dedication to making sure your entire music ecosystem thrives and reaches new audiences across the globe. Given our dedication to innovation and early adoption of music applied sciences, and Spotify’s management within the growth of forward-thinking instruments, our new partnership will present our artists with new and highly effective alternatives to attach with followers on Spotify’s rising platform.”

UMG is majority-owned by France’s Vivendi, which disclosed earlier this yr that Universal Music Group is planning to launch an IPO inside the subsequent three years. Late final yr, Vivendi offered 10% of UMG to a consortium led by Tencent Holdings for $3.3 billion, valuing the corporate at $33 billion.

Spotify is scheduled to launch Q2 2020 outcomes subsequent Wednesday, July 29, earlier than market open.