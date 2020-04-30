Spotify’s Gimlet Launches ‘Mogul Mixtapes’ Retro Hip-Hop Podcast – Variety

Spotify’s Gimlet is tapping a nostalgic vein with “Mogul Mixtapes,” a throwback interview collection taking listeners again to iconic moments in hip-hop historical past.

The brand new present is a by-product of critically acclaimed podcast “Mogul,” hosted by Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins. The brand new collection comes from Gimlet, the podcast home Spotify acquired final yr as a part of its large push into the format.

In “The Mogul Mixtapes,” Jenkins is joined by with artists, DJs, journalists and different friends to speak about notorious rap beefs, events, vogue moments and wild backstories from their favourite albums. Naturally, every episode will characteristic a linked Spotify playlist — in different phrases, a mixtape — curated with important tracks to teleport you to the times of ’90s hip-hop.

Within the debut episode, launched Wednesday (April 29), hip-hop persona Mouse Jones breaks down the notorious decades-long feud between Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Ja Rule. Subsequent week, Jenkins will converse with Grammy-winning artist and actor Ludacris. Future friends on the present, to be launched every Wednesday, are slated to incorporate T.I., April Walker, and Earlonne Woods — and a Gimlet rep says to anticipate much more heavy-hitters within the hip-hop world down the road.

“Consider a few of the biggest music you’ve ever heard — Lil Wayne’s ‘Da Drought 3,’ J. Cole’s ‘Heat Up,’ Jay-Z’s ‘S. Carter Assortment’ — traditional music, all of it from mixtapes,” Jenkins says within the intro the primary episode (hear beneath). “In order that’s what we’re going to do right here. We’re going to attempt one thing new.”

A Spotify evaluation discovered a 54% enhance in listeners making nostalgia-themed playlists from April 1-7. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the audio streamer additionally has seen an uptick in searches for “chill” and “instrumental” tracks as folks search to assuage anxieties, together with a rise in time spent listening to podcasts associated to wellness and meditation.

Hearken to the primary episode of “Mogul Mixtapes” beneath or at this hyperlink: