Spotify’s Songs of the Summer Predictions – Variety

Clearly, the summer time of 2020 isn’t an atypical season, and Spotify’s predictions for the Music of the Summer replicate that. There are songs like DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR” (feat. Roddy Ricch), Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” (feat. Beyoncé), “TKN” by Rosalia (feat. Travis Scott) and “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Kinds, which was launched in 2019 however continues to stream in excessive numbers.

However there are additionally many songs targeted on supporting the Black neighborhood — some that dropped in the previous few days, like Beyonce’s “Black Parade,” H.E.R.’s “I Can’t Breathe” and Lil Child’s “The Greater Image,” and a few which are a pair or a number of years previous, like “This Is America” by Infantile Gambino and “Alright” by Kendrick Lamar.

In no explicit order, right here is Spotify’s record of predictions for Songs of the Summer 2020, which you’ll stream now in this playlist:

• “ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby, feat. Roddy Wealthy

• “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Kinds

• “TKN” by Rosalia, feat. Travis Scott

• “The Greater Image” by Lil Child

• “Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion, feat. Beyoncé

• “Rain on Me” by Girl Gaga, feat. Ariana Grande

• “Stunnin’” by Curtis Waters, Hurt Franklin

• “BLACK PARADE” by Beyoncé

• “Yo Perreo Sola” by Unhealthy Bunny

• “Celebration Woman” by StaySolidRocky

• “Are You Bored But?” by Wallows, feat. Cairo

• “Do It” by Chloe x Halle

• “Alright” by Kendrick Lamar

• “Don’t Rush” by Younger T & Bugsey, feat. Headie One

• “Can I Name You Tonight?” by Dayglow

• “ily (i really like you child)” by Surf Mesa, feat. Emilee

• “I Can’t Breathe” by H.E.R.

• “This Is America” by Infantile Gambino

• “Chasin’ You” by Morgan Wallen

• “Hasta Que Dios Diga” by Anuel AA, Unhealthy Bunny

• “Ready For” by rum.gold, feat. Jamila Woods

• “Breaking Me” by Matter, A7S

• “Management” by Zoe Wees

• “Deep Finish Freestyle” by Sleepy Hallow, Fousheé

• “DOLLAZ ON MY HEAD” by Gunna, feat. Younger Thug