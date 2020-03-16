Spotify’s web service is down for many people (Update: Working again)

It was down for spherical six hours on Monday.

Change, three:30pm ET, March 16: It appears as if the Spotify web app has resumed functioning after a six-hour downtime. Is your Spotify supplier working as soon as extra?

What you wish to grasp

Spotify’s web app is down for many of us in North The usa and Western Europe.

Cell and native desktop apps are working efficient.

No phrase on when the outage will possible be over.

As many of us beginning their new work-from-home realities, Spotify, an essential track supplier, appears to be down for many of us. Consistent with DownDetector, the supplier’s web app has been down since early Monday morning Jap Time, predominantly affecting prospects inside the U.S. and Europe.

At this degree, it appears that evidently the company’s cell apps and native desktop apps are working efficient, so for those who’ll be capable of’t get Spotify to work, check out switching items or downloading the app to get the track or podcasts flowing as soon as extra.

In the meanwhile, Spotify’s personal devoted help Twitter account doesn’t look like acknowleding the issue, nevertheless we’ll change this submit after we all know further, or when the supplier is completely operational as soon as extra.