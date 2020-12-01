General News

Spotify’s Year-End ‘Wrapped’ Lists Topped by Bad Bunny, The Weeknd

December 1, 2020
1 Min Read

As they do presently yearly, Spotify has unveiled the highest artists, albums, tracks, playlists and podcasts that its 320 million customers streamed essentially the most in its survey 2020.

MUSIC (GLOBAL)

PODCASTS (GLOBAL)

Spotify 2020 Wrapped World Prime Lists:

Most Streamed Artists Globally

Most Streamed Feminine Artists

Most Streamed Albums Globally

Most Streamed Songs Globally

Most Standard Podcasts Globally

Most Standard Podcast Genres Globally

Spotify 2020 Wrapped U.S. Prime Lists 

U.S. Most Streamed Artists

U.S. Most Streamed Feminine Artists

U.S. Most Streamed Songs

U.S. Most Streamed Albums

U.S. Most Standard Podcasts

U.S. Most Standard Podcast Genres

 

 

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.