Spouse wrote this kind of factor on WhatsApp on Pakistan’s victory, husband reached police

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): A person has filed a criticism in opposition to his spouse and in-laws for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India within the T20 Global Cup fit on October 24. Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal mentioned, “The FIR has been registered after it got here to our understand {that a} case of mockery of the Indian cricket staff used to be made at the foundation of a criticism made by means of an individual.”Additionally Learn – Large aid to terrorist Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan court docket acquitted in terror financing case

Complainant Ishaan Mia, a resident of Azim Nagar in Rampur, has alleged that his spouse Rabia Shamsi and her circle of relatives burst crackers and posted WhatsApp standing celebrating Pakistan’s victory within the T20 Global Cup fit. Additionally Learn – Pakistan lifts ban on 15 may organization TLP, PM Imran Khan’s resolution

Rampur: A person, Ishan Miyan, recordsdata FIR in opposition to his in-laws & estranged spouse after considered one of them allegedly posted a 'disrespectful' WhatsApp standing following India-Pak T20 Global Cup fit "The FIR has been registered and subject is being investigated," SP Ankit Mittal mentioned the day past

The FIR has been registered at Ganj police station in Rampur district beneath Segment 153-A of the Indian Penal Code and Segment 67 of the Data Generation (Modification) Act, 2008. Police mentioned, “Quickly after the wedding, the husband and spouse began dwelling one after the other. The spouse lives together with her circle of relatives and has filed a dowry case in opposition to her husband.” The SP mentioned that the subject is being investigated.