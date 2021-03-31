Spring Sale is coming to PlayStation Store: The new offers on PS4 and PS5

Sony has announced the arrival of Spring Sale to PlayStation Store, a new promotion of discounts and offers for PS4 and PS5 that will allow us to acquire a good number of games at a reduced price.
The offers will allow you to buy games with up to 75% discount and include renowned titles like The Last of Us: Part II or Ghost of Tsushima. Do you want to know what the best offers of the promotion are? We do a review.
The best offers of the PlayStation Store Spring Sale
If you want to take a look at all the available offers you can do them by following this link. Below you have a selection by the best offers of the Spring Sale on PS4 and PS5, those that we recommend acquiring.
- Ghost of Tsushima por
69,99€39,89€
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 and PS5) by
69,99€44,79€
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition por
34,99€14,69€
- The Last of Us: Parte II por
69,99€30,09€
- Red Dead Redemption 2 por
59,99€29,99€
- ARK: Survival Evolved por
54,99€10,99€
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition por
79,99€39,99€
- Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy por
39,99€19,99€
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order por
79,99€27,99€
- F1 2020 by
69,99€20,99€
- Hitman 3 por
69,99€52,49€
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS4 y PS5) por
69,99€34,99€
- Tekken 7 por
49,99€9,99€
- Jump Force por
69,99€13,99€
Still seems there is no specified end date, but like all these promotions, it will be limited. So if you want to take advantage of any of these PS4 and PS5 offers, do it as soon as possible, it will not be. Something that caught your attention?
