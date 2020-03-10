General News

Spring training roundup: Jays take advantage of Snell’s wildness

March 10, 2020
Danny Jansen smacked a grand slam and Riley Adams hit a three-run homer as a Toronto Blue Jays lower up squad rolled to an Eight-Three victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Dunedin, Fla.



