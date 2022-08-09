Springboks player suspended for dangerous tackle at Rugby Championship: how long will he be out

Arendse’s dangerous tackle on Barrett that culminated in a four-week suspension

The end of the Springboks, Kurt-Lee Arendsereceived a suspension of four weeks after receiving a red card in his team’s 26-10 victory over the All Blacks in the match corresponding to the first day of the Rugby Championship. The player was notified by the authorities that regulate the tournament after colliding in the air with Beauden Barrett of New Zealand in the 74th minute.

The 26-year-old South African, who scored a try and put in an impressive performance, was knocked to the ground after impact but that didn’t stop Australian referee Angus Gardner from deciding to remove him from the match while he was being treated by doctors. Arendse appeared Monday before a foul play review committee from Sanzaarwhere he was found guilty of contravening Law 9.17: a player must not charge, throw, push or grab an opponent whose feet do not touch the ground.

The final decision was suspend Kurt-Lee from all competitions until September 17 inclusive. This means he will miss South Africa’s next four meetings in the Rugby Championship. The committee that made the determination was headed by Michael Heron (chairman), Stefan Terblanche and John Langford.

Arendse’s dangerous tackle that cost him four weeks of suspension

After due investigation, Heron ruled as follows: “Having conducted a detailed review of all available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Attie Heyns, the foul play review committee upheld the red card under Law 9.17″.

“Regarding the sanction, it was considered that the act was reckless, highly dangerous and had a considerable impact on the victim player. The committee accepted that it was not deliberate and after considering all relevant factors decided that the foul play deserved a sanction,” the official statement added. In addition, it was specified that the initial punishment was going to be 8 weeks, but due to the presence of the South African player at the time of declaring, it was reduced by half.

“Considering mitigating factors, including the player’s clean court record and his admission of guilt at the first available opportunity, the foul play review committee reduced the suspension to 4 weeks.he concluded.

Arendse will miss Saturday’s game against New Zealand in Johannesburg, as well as the games against Australia in Adelaide (August 27) and Sydney (September 3) and Argentina in Buenos Aires (September 17). He will only be eligible for the final match of the Rugby Championship against The Cougars in Durban on September 24.

