Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Trial to be done on so many Indians in second phase

Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Vaccine Corona Virus Vaccine in Russia Sputnik V will now be tested in India as well. India's main agency, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, has said that the vaccine will be tested on 100 people in the country.

Drug control general (DCGI) has given permission to the legendary pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy Laboratories. The time and date of testing of this vaccine is to be decided by the pharmaceutical company.

On the other hand, Sputnik has said that the second phase of this vaccine will be tried before the third phase trial. Last week, DCGI's expert committee gave permission to Dr. Reddy for a second phase clinical trial.

According to government officials, Dr. Reddy Lab has said that 100 people will be given this vaccine in the second phase of the trial. If the results are good, then 1400 people will be vaccinated in the third phase.

Officials will get the third swimming trial only after receiving and studying the data and other facts of the second phase clinical trial from Dr. Reddy. The expert committee will study the data and facts.

Recently, Dr. Reddy applied to DCGI for the second and third phase clinical trials of this Russian vaccine.

Significantly, Russia claimed to be the first in the world to make Corona vaccine. This vaccine is being given to the public in Russia. But all the experts of the world were raising questions about this vaccine of Russia.