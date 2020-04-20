Spyglass Hires Veteran Peter Oillataguerre as President of Production – Variety

Veteran Metro Goldwyn Mayer government Peter Oillataguerre has been named president of manufacturing for Spyglass Media Group.

Spyglass chairman and chief government officer Gary Barber made the announcement Monday. Oillataguerre will report back to Barber and run theatrical manufacturing together with artistic growth, bodily manufacturing and put up manufacturing.

“Peter and I’ve labored collectively for almost 20 years on a various slate of large-scale productions, world franchises and hit movies,” Barber mentioned. “He has a eager eye for business materials and possesses a good temperament with a cool demeanor that retains productions on monitor. Peter is the consummate producer and perfect chief to execute Spyglass’ movie technique.”

For 9 years, Oillataguerre served because the president of bodily manufacturing for MGM Studios the place he was accountable for overseeing all features of bodily manufacturing throughout the characteristic movie and tv models, together with the James Bond movies “Skyfall,” “Spectre” and “No Time To Die”; the revival of the Rocky franchise with “Creed” and “Creed 2”; “The Addams Household,” “Tomb Raider,” “Overboard,” “Me Earlier than You” and “The Magnificent Seven.” He additionally oversaw the tv sequence “The Handmaid’s Story,” “Fargo,” “Vikings” and “Get Shorty.”

Previous to MGM, Oillataguerre labored at Spyglass Leisure in bodily manufacturing and oversaw “27 Clothes,” “The Vow,” “Leap 12 months,” “Shanghai Midday” and “The Depend of Monte Cristo.” He was a senior VP at Common Studios from 2001-2005, the place he was concerned within the productions of “Van Helsing,” “Meet the Fockers,” “The Scorpion King,” “The Life of David Gale” and “Crimson Dragon.”

Spyglass Media was shaped a 12 months in the past with former MGM topper Barber and Lantern Leisure co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic, reviving the Spyglass model. Barber and Roger Birnbaum had operated Spyglass Leisure between 1998 and 2010, after they turned co-chairman and CEOs of MGM.

Spyglass Media has greater than 250 library titles. The corporate not too long ago launched growth on a reboot of the horror franchise “Scream” and has hooked up “Prepared or Not” administrators Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.