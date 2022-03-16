Square Enix also stands in solidarity with Ukraine and announces a donation for refugees

The Japanese company is also launching a fundraising and donation program for employees.

The war between Russia and Ukraine due to the invasion of this country is leaving us, in addition to a blockade of Russian territory by big names in the technology industry, many charitable initiatives promoted by some of the most recognized companies in the world of video games.

Every day that passes we are getting to know more similar gestures, and this time it has been Square Enix which has announced support for the Ukrainian people through a publication on their social networks. It shares a statement announcing the donation of Half a million dollars to help refugees from the war in the regions near Ukraine.

We hope that peace will be restoredSquare Enix“The Square Enix group announces today the donation of $500,000 to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in order to provide humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people who seek refuge in neighboring regions”, begins the message that they have shared through an image.

“In addition, our Square Enix group companies have launched a fundraising and donations for employees addressed to the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNICEF and Doctors Without Borders. We sincerely hope that peace will be restored and that those affected by the crisis will return to a peaceful life as soon as possible.”

As we have mentioned, Square Enix is ​​just one of the video game companies that join the long list of initiatives that are being carried out worldwide. This weekend we saw Bandai Namco announcing donations, and other gestures from smaller companies leave us with actions like the bundle of 1,000 games for $10 which has already raised more than 5 million dollars.

More about: Square Enix, Ukraine and Donations.